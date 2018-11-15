Why Penn State’s ‘cheesin’ Nick Lee is feeling more confident this wrestling season

Winning your sophomore debut with an impressive 18-2 technical fall in 3 minutes and 44 seconds is certainly something to smile about.

But according to his Penn State teammate Shakur Rasheed, wrestler Nick Lee doesn’t need a prolific offensive performance in front of a sold-out Rec Hall crowd to draw a smile across his face.

“The thing I love about him most, if I had to put a bet on who’s in a good mood today, who’s smiling ear to ear, just waking up, cheesin, it’s Nick Lee. The dude is always cheesin, I have no idea why,” Rasheed told reporters at practice on Tuesday. “I look up and am like, ‘What is funny, bro?’ and he’s just in a good mood. That’s the way he is, always happy, and I love that about him.”

With a year of college experience now under his belt, Lee said he’s feeling more comfortable — on and off the mat — and it shows, as he stood in Penn State’s wrestling room, joking with reporters.

“The first dual was a good start to the season, so just kind of keep it rolling,” he said. “Just having one year of experience I think helps a lot. I kind of knew what to expect going into the season. I didn’t start until midway through the season last year, so just kind of knowing what to expect.”





