How State College football topped Delaware Valley to advance in the state playoffs

State College continued its dominant postseason roll with a 56-19 victory over Delaware Valley Sunday at Danville High School.
Running back Dresyn Green set the tone right at the start, taking the first handoff 63 yards for touchdown. Midway through the first quarter, Kevin Kurzinger intercepted a Del Val pass and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown.
State College got its third big-play score of a 21-0 first quarter when Isaiah Edwards bolted on a 46-yard touchdown run.
Later in the first half, quarterback Tommy Friberg threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Cohen Russell, and Keaton Ellis returned a kickoff 76 yards to make it 35-13 at the half.
It was more of the same big-play activity in the second half. On Del Val’s first series, State College’s Tyson Brennan recovered a fumble in the end zone to boost the team’s lead to 42-13. On the Little Lions’ first second-half possession, Friberg again connected with Russell on a 60-yard touchdown pass.
Green returned a kickoff 81 yards for the Little Lions’ final score.
The win advances State College (12-1) to the PIAA 6A state quarterfinals against Pine-Richland, which beat Seneca Valley Saturday. The teams will play next weekend at a time and location to be determined.
