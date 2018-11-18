A different Thanksgiving meal, a special place, and more: letters to the editor

‘A non-violent Thanksgiving observance’
While President Trump is pardoning two turkeys for Thanksgiving, every one of us can exercise that same presidential power by choosing a non-violent Thanksgiving observance.
Here are some other good reasons: You can brag about pardoning a turkey - like Trump (or not); You will stay awake for your entire favorite football game; Your sensible vegetarian kid won’t have to boycott the family dinner; Plant-based holiday roasts don’t have to carry government warning labels; Your body will appreciate a holiday from the fat, cholesterol, and hormones; You won’t sweat the environment and food resources devastation guilt trip; You won’t spend a sleepless night wondering how the turkey lived and died.
Seriously, this Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health, and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast of plant-based holiday roast, vegetables, fruits, and grains. Our own dinner will feature a store-bought plant-based holiday roast, mashed potatoes, stuffed squash, candied yams, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. An internet search on “vegetarian Thanksgiving” is getting us more recipes than we could possibly use. - Carmine Damiano, State College, PA
‘Their spirit of joy’
Good Day Cafe is a great place to enjoy a great coffee from Rothrock coffee and grab lunch, a snack, catch up with friends or do some work.
What is special about Good Day Cafe is that it employs adults with intellectual disabilities; less than 18% of adults with intellectual disabilities are employed. Your purchase helps them find fulfilling employment. Their spirit of joy will touch your soul and with the simple act of stopping in and enjoying great coffee, food, and friends and, if need be catching up on your work, you help create fulfilling jobs for adults with intellectual disabilities.
Stop by Hamilton Plaza and show why Happy Valley is such a great place which supports all of our citizens. - Roy M Love, Boalsburg, PA
‘Young people are ready’
This year’s midterm elections showed that America’s youth will no longer be complacent with their futures. Young people are ready to have their voices heard because at the end of the day, we have the most to lose.
Due to the urgency of the threat of climate change, voters under 30 are taking our future into our own hands. As an intern with the nonpartisan climate action organization, Defend Our Future, I spoke to hundreds of students on Temple’s campus about the consequences of climate change in the next decade. Many express concerns about the catastrophic impacts of global temperature increases, and are fueled by this to mobilize and vote for climate champions.
In fact, turnout among 18-29-year olds skyrocketed this past November to the highest level in 25 years. This dramatic increase can be explained in part by the urgency around climate change.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report stating that we have less than 12 years to halt the increase in global temperatures before it exceeds 1.5C. This report shocked the world. With the threat of extinction of biodiversity, rising sea levels, and an increasing carbon footprint, time is running out to halt environmental devastation.
Youth advocacy, political engagement and voting is no longer being overlooked. Young people from all backgrounds who care about climate have realized that their vote counts and the newly elected members of Congress need to take note and act on climate. - Dana McKay, Philadelphia, PA
Comments