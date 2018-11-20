Gavin Teasdale breaks silence, says he’s leaving Penn State wrestling for now

Rumors have benn swirling about what has been going on with Penn State’s Gavin Teasdale.
Tuesday morning, Teasdale posted on Twitter that he was leaving Penn State — for now.
“I have left Penn State this fall semester for health issues,” Teasdale said in his tweet. “I will be returning to Penn State University this January at full capacity.”
Teasdale was removed from the Nittany Lions’ roster on Tuesday morning, as well, and is no longer listed as a student in the university’s directory. “Gavin Teasdale has withdrawn from school for the fall semester for personal reasons and is no longer on the Penn State wrestling roster,” the school noted in a release.
The true freshman was never present during any media availabilities. Although his absence may have been because had class at that time or was practicing with the Penn State Wrestling Club athletes at other times, which is normal protocol.
The Jefferson-Morgan alum is a four-time PIAA champion and suffered just two losses in his high school career.
With Teasdale’s departure, that leaves Penn State with 125-pound starter Devin Schnupp, Justin Lopez and Brody Teske listed at the weight class. Jack Davis and Brandon Meredith are also listed at the weight but at 133 pounds, too.
