Penn State’s ‘indecisiveness,’ thanking others, and more: letters to the editor

Thanking Public Works employees
I would like to thank the State College Borough Public Works Department and its employees for all the well-orchestrated work they do to clear leaves, clean the streets and prepare the roads for snow/ice events. This is in addition to the expansive refuse and recycling services they provide.
These employees are diligent, professional and I often marvel at how much they get done in such a short time. Just yesterday I was out in the yard and one person in a machine came by to clear the leaves from the streets, right behind it the operator of the leaf machine came to remove them from the berm and not an hour later, the street was sprayed to pre-treat for snow/ice.
I know we pay for these services, but we still wanted the Public Works employees to know we really appreciate all that they do to care for our neighborhoods. - Kathy Plavko, State College
PSU administration’s ‘indecisiveness’
Friday’s indecisiveness by PSU administration was both inconvenient and bothersome for many who relied on university buildings being open after noting early in the morning that classes would be delayed until 10 a.m. Friday.
The maintenance crews had the walkways cleared and the roads were also clear, but no university buildings were accessible without an access code, even Pattee/Paterno library, an official state library. It was not until 8:50 a.m. that the administration decided to close the university for the day, inconveniencing students, faculty and staff who had arrived for 10 a.m. classes or other purposes, only to be totally shut out of building access.
It is hoped that in the future, when an announcement of class closures or delays is made, a concomitant one regarding building access will also be done. - Murry Nelson, State College, PA
‘When he lost, we lost’
A year ago, I was recruited to volunteer for Marc Friedenberg’s Congressional campaign. What a lucky thing for me that I said yes.
What a tragic loss for our community, the 12th District, our state and our nation, that Marc did not win a seat in Congress. He would have represented us with integrity, intelligence and respect.
I am writing to THANK Marc for offering himself, for investing more time and energy than most people could imagine, traveling to all parts of our enormous 12th District. Our world is better because people heard Marc’s message.
He challenged the status quo, reminding us what true leadership looks like. He refused corporate PAC money so he would be beholden only to voters, not special interests. He advocated for health care for all, for urgent action to address climate change, and for comprehensive federal assistance to combat the nation’s opioid epidemic.
We live in perilous times. We know from recent events that dangerous rhetoric can lead to dangerous consequences. Propaganda and brainwashing are rampant. The president’s penchant for lying is unprecedented and well-documented. His rallies sow division and hatred, especially toward the press. He denies the reality of climate change and has undone much of our progress to address it.
Most of the Republicans in Congress refuse to stand up to the president on any of these issues and are therefore guilty by association. Marc Friedenberg would have helped get our government back on a better course. When he lost, we lost. - Mary Bruce Serene, State College, PA
