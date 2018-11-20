Penn State wrestling unanimous No. 1 for fourth straight week

Another week of college wrestling has come and gone and Penn State still remains at the top.
The Nittany Lions again garnered all 16 first-place votes to be an unanimous No. 1 for a fourth straight week.
The top five didn’t change as the Big Ten has four of the top five teams in the country. Ohio State (No. 2), Iowa (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 5) are in the top five with Oklahoma State rounding it all out at No. 4.
Pennsylvania as a whole has three total teams in the top 25 with Pittsburgh joining the ranks this week at No. 24. The Panthers pulled off an upset of then-No. 14 Northern Iowa at home and improved to 2-0. Northern Iowa dropped to No. 18 this week. Lock Haven remained in the polls but fell two spots to No. 21 after not competing yet in any duals.
Two of the Nittany Lions’ upcoming opponents in Lehigh and Arizona State each dropped in this week’s rankings.
The Mountain Hawks suffered a 21-13 loss to the Wolverines on Sunday after the teams’ dual had to be moved from Friday due to the winter storm last week. They dropped just two spots to No. 8.
The Sun Devils, who are now 1-2 on the season, suffered a 22-18 loss to the Buckeyes at home. Arizona State suffered the deepest drop of any team by going down five spots to No. 16.
As Lehigh and the Sun Devils fell, there were a couple of teams that made a large leap.
No. 15 North Carolina jumped nine spots and handed Arizona State its first loss of the year. Coincidentally, it came down to a pair of brothers. The Tar Heels’ Cory Gilliland-Daniel topped younger brother, Brady, 12-3 at 285 pounds to seal the 20-15 win.
Wisconsin has wrestled the second-highest amount of matches of all the top-25 teams. The Badgers are 6-0 and added three wins in the past week. They beat No. 12 Nebraska 22-21 on the road by criteria.
Wisconsin, which is in its first year under coach Chris Bono, traveled back to Madison and beat Princeton 22-18 and No. 22 Utah Valley 22-17.
In total, the Big Ten has 11 of its 14 schools ranked in the top 25. Others include: Minnesota (No. 10), Purdue (No. 14), Illinois (No. 17), Northwestern (No. 23) and Rutgers (No. 25).
Rankings for the Nittany Lions’ individual wrestlers saw only a few changes.
Anthony Cassar made his debut in the 285-pound rankings after beating Nick Nevills, who was ranked No. 2, and Drexel’s Joey Goodhart, who was No. 14, in the Keystone Classic. Cassar is No. 5 behind Iowa’s Sam Stoll, Minnesota’s Gable Steveson, Oklahoma State’s Derek White and Maryland’s Youssif Hemida. Nevills fell out of the rankings as Goodhart fell to No. 15.
Brady Berge moved up two spots at 149 pounds to No. 13.
All of Penn State’s other wrestlers remained in their same spots. Some might have thought Roman Bravo-Young may get ranked at 133 pounds but he hasn’t cracked the top 20 yet but could soon.
Follow Nate Cobler on Twitter all season long for updates
|Rank
|Team (votes)
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1
|Penn State (16)
|1-0
|400
|1
|2
|Ohio State
|3-0
|375
|2
|3
|Iowa
|3-0
|369
|3
|4
|Oklahoma State
|2-0
|357
|4
|5
|Michigan
|2-0
|335
|5
|6
|Missouri
|3-0
|314
|7
|7
|N.C. State
|3-0
|303
|8
|8
|Lehigh
|0-1
|292
|6
|9
|Cornell
|2-0
|275
|9
|10
|Minnesota
|1-1
|232
|13
|11
|Wisconsin
|6-0
|226
|17
|12
|Nebraska
|4-1
|218
|12
|13
|Virginia Tech
|0-2
|173
|10
|14
|Purdue
|2-0
|168
|15
|15
|North Carolina
|2-0
|157
|24
|16
|Arizona State
|1-2
|156
|11
|17
|Illinois
|0-1
|122
|16
|18
|Northern Iowa
|1-1
|120
|14
|19
|N. Dakota St.
|3-0
|110
|20
|20
|Wyoming
|2-1
|107
|18
|21
|Lock Haven
|0-0
|88
|19
|22
|Utah Valley
|5-2
|78
|21
|23
|Northwestern
|1-1
|74
|25
|24
|Pittsburgh
|2-0
|59
|NR
|25
|Rutgers
|5-1
|58
|23
Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 9, South Dakota State 9, Princeton 8, Iowa State 7, Stanford 1
Comments