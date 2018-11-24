Why the ‘greatest team in Bald Eagle history’ won’t advance in the state playoffs

Every ride stops eventually. After winning its first district championship in 30 years and its first-ever state playoff game, Bald Eagle Area ran into a strong Sharon team looking to make the state semifinals for the second straight year.
The District 10 champs brought the best season in BEA history to an end with a 28-7 win in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A PIAA playoffs on a cold, wet Saturday at Mansion Park.
Trailing 14-0, Bald Eagle cut the Tigers lead in half with a touchdown just before halftime and had the ball to start the second half, but the Sharon defense grounded the high-flying Eagles offense in the final two quarters, limiting BEA to just 44 yards and three first downs.
“They did a nice job at halftime, coming out and being who they are. They locked us down and said do something to beat us. Unfortunately, things didn’t come out our way,” said BEA coach Jesse Nagle.
Bald Eagle gained 189 yards in the first half but came away with just seven points. Leading 7-0, Sharon punted from midfield and buried the Eagles at their own 1 toward the end of the opening quarter. BEA avoided a safety and put together a long drive.
Nick Turner’s 22-yard run got Bald Eagle off its own goal line, and three plays later hauled in a pass from Jaden Jones for 30 more yards. A 15-yard completion to Nathan Hoover followed by a 12-yarder to Turner gave the Eagles a 1st-and-goal.
BEA turned the ball over on downs, however, at the Sharon 5. The 16-play, 94-yard drive resulted in no points.
“That was big. Real big,” Sharon coach Jim Wildman said. “We went into a different defense, and just told them to get down, get the gaps and read their keys.”
Sharon failed to get a first down and had to punt again. BEA looked like it would have the ball inside Tigers’ territory, but Turner muffed the punt. Jordan Volpe jumped on the loose ball, giving Sharon possession at the BEA 39.
Three plays later, Jordan Wilson broke one up the middle for a 54-yard touchdown to put Sharon up 14-0. The standout back, who had more than 1,700 yards rushing entering the game, finished with 171 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
“That’s the kind of stuff we’ve been on the other end of all season,” Nagle said. “A lot of unfortunate mistakes, but the kids played hard every single snap. I’m really proud of them.”
BEA put together another long drive on its ensuing possession. This one resulted in a score. Blake Roberts capped a 13-play, 60-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run on fourth down to cut the Sharon in half, 14-7.
Roberts, back in the game for the first time after injuring his ankle on BEA’s first possession, started the drive with three straight runs out of the wildcat for 19 yards. Jones completed passes to Kaden Bittinger, Turner and Michael Lefebvre for another 29 yards, the last a 9-yarder to give the Eagles a 1st-and-goal.
After running it to the 1, Roberts was stuffed on 3rd down, setting up a crucial fourth down. The Eagles brought Kael Gardner in motion, but the senior back quickly got under center to take the snap. Gardner pitched to Roberts, who ran off tackle for the score with just 14 seconds left in the half.
After dominating time of possession on its way to 10 first downs in the first half, BEA’s three possessions in the third quarter failed to produce a single first down.
After the Sharon defense forced a second straight 3-and-out, Wilson ripped off consecutive runs of 9, 8 and 7 yards before a 25-yarder that gave the Tigers a 1st-and-goal at the 2. Bald Eagle held Sharon on first and second downs and seemingly recovered a fumble in the end zone on third down. Wilson was called down just shy of the goal line, however.
“It was definitely a fumble. We have it on film, but they saw it differently,” Nagle said. Lane Voytik’s quarterback sneak on fourth down put Sharon up, 21-7. He was stopped initially but kept his legs moving and drove over the goal line for the score. The Tigers sewed up the win when Voytik connected with C.J. Parchman on an 18-yard touchdown pass with three minutes left in the game.
Jones finished 12-of-26 passing for 151 yards and three interceptions. Turner led the receivers with five catches for 84 yards. Roberts was the leading with rusher with 43 yards and the one touchdown on 15 carries. Bald Eagle’s season ends at 11-3.
Sharon (10-3) advances to play District 7 champ Aliquippa next weekend with the winner moving on to the championship game.
“They’re the greatest team in Bald Eagle history. Period. They’re not the biggest team. They’re not the fastest team, but they’ve got a lot of heart. They’ve completely changed the program,” Nagle said. “It hurts now, but in a couple days, a couple weeks, they’ll understand what they’ve accomplished this year.”
