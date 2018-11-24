Crashes, road closures reported as weather conditions deteriorate

Freezing rain and ice caused accidents and road closures throughout central Pennsylvania on Saturday morning heading into the early afternoon.
Interstate 80 westbound was closed for about two hours between the Kylertown (133) and Woodland (123) exits due to a crash that happened at 9:41 a.m. Saturday morning.
Around 11:40 a.m., a vehicle accident with injury happened around mile marker 134 on I-80 east in Clearfield County.
Another vehicle accident on I-80 westbound in Centre County happened around 12:30 p.m. when a vehicle went off the roadway causing injuries around Exit 158: Alternate U.S. 220 South/PA 150 Milesburg in Boggs Township. Logan, Undine, Milesburg and Citizen’s fire companies and Bellefonte fire police responded. The crash was cleared around 1:30 p.m.
On Interstate 99 southbound, a crash outside State College that happened around 11:30 a.m. is disrupting traffic between Exit 73 State College/Lewistown and one mile south of Exit 73. Alpha Fire Company and Centre LifeLink EMS responded. The scene was cleared around 12:30 p.m.
A crash on U.S. Route 22 westbound heading toward Lewistown at 11:14 a.m. closed all lanes between the Newport/New Bloomfield exit and one mile west of the Millerstown exit for about an hour.
A crash on U.S. Route 22 eastbound disrupted traffic between the Gallitzin exit and the Hollidaysburg/Duncansville exit for about two hours.
911 dispatch also reported a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 350/Tyrone Pike and Dale Road in Rush Township with one injury of unknown extent and possible entrapment at 9:52 a.m. Mountain Top Fire and EMS and Moshannon Valley EMS responded to the scene and assisted in transporting the patient to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
The weather is also affecting the Pennsylvania Turnpike, where a crash happened around 11 a.m. between Breezewood and Fort Littleton at mile 172 causing the right lane to be blocked and stopped or slowed traffic.
A crash on I-80 eastbound at 1:13 p.m. about three miles east of Exit 178: 220 North/Lock Haven is causing traffic delays heading east toward State College/Bellefonte.
PennDOT is treating roads and state police are investigating crashes.
