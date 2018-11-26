Penn State basketball coach Patrick Chambers speaks about the upcoming season, addresses Mike Watkins

Penn State basketball coach Patrick Chambers talks about the upcoming season on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
By
Up Next
Penn State basketball coach Patrick Chambers talks about the upcoming season on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
By

Latest News

A riveting opening night, holiday movies, hoops and more: Scene & Heard

By Isabel Romanowski

iromanowski@centredaily.com

November 26, 2018 03:37 PM

Look for Scene & Heard Tuesdays and Thursdays as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.

Events

* Catch opening night of “Caroline, or Change,” at the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center on Tuesday. The show tells the story of an African American maid working for a Jewish family in Louisiana in 1963 who is struggling to keep herself above water. As a divorced mother of four, she carries the weight of her family’s survival on her shoulders. When a series of unexpected events push Caroline to her breaking point, she realizes she must find a new path in order to survive in the world around her. General admission is $8.50/person. The show opens on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and runs every day through Dec. 1.

* Champs will hold its monthly “Drink and Draw,” at the North Atherton location this Wednesday. The event will last from 7-9 p.m. All local artists of any skill level are welcome, just bring a sketchbook.

Holiday Movie Night

Ready for the holidays? Us too. Head to the movies for a cheap outing on Tuesday and get into the holiday spirit by catching “The Nutcracker” or “The Grinch” -- or maybe both. College 9 Theater The Nutcracker [PG]: 1 hour 39 minutes. Show: 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m. The Grinch [PG]: 1 hour 30 minutes. Show: 4:40 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 9 p.m. UEC Theatres 12 The Nutcracker [PG]: 1 hour 39 minutes. Show: 5:10 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 9:30 p.m. The Grinch [PG]: 1 hour 30 minutes. Show: 5 p.m, 7:20 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

Bar Night

Make your way over to Zeno’s Pub on Wednesday for their famous Bluegrass Night from 8-11 p.m. Catch a performance by local band Haystack Lightnin’ from 10:30-12:30 p.m. A $3 cover charge gets you a free pulled pork sandwich while supplies last.

Sports

Penn State men’s basketball faces off against Virginia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at the BJC on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

  Comments  