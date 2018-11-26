A riveting opening night, holiday movies, hoops and more: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard Tuesdays and Thursdays as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Events
* Catch opening night of “Caroline, or Change,” at the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center on Tuesday. The show tells the story of an African American maid working for a Jewish family in Louisiana in 1963 who is struggling to keep herself above water. As a divorced mother of four, she carries the weight of her family’s survival on her shoulders. When a series of unexpected events push Caroline to her breaking point, she realizes she must find a new path in order to survive in the world around her. General admission is $8.50/person. The show opens on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and runs every day through Dec. 1.
* Champs will hold its monthly “Drink and Draw,” at the North Atherton location this Wednesday. The event will last from 7-9 p.m. All local artists of any skill level are welcome, just bring a sketchbook.
Holiday Movie Night
Ready for the holidays? Us too. Head to the movies for a cheap outing on Tuesday and get into the holiday spirit by catching “The Nutcracker” or “The Grinch” -- or maybe both. College 9 Theater The Nutcracker [PG]: 1 hour 39 minutes. Show: 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m. The Grinch [PG]: 1 hour 30 minutes. Show: 4:40 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 9 p.m. UEC Theatres 12 The Nutcracker [PG]: 1 hour 39 minutes. Show: 5:10 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 9:30 p.m. The Grinch [PG]: 1 hour 30 minutes. Show: 5 p.m, 7:20 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
Bar Night
Make your way over to Zeno’s Pub on Wednesday for their famous Bluegrass Night from 8-11 p.m. Catch a performance by local band Haystack Lightnin’ from 10:30-12:30 p.m. A $3 cover charge gets you a free pulled pork sandwich while supplies last.
Sports
Penn State men’s basketball faces off against Virginia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at the BJC on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Comments