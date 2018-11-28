Classic holiday performances, a big weekend of sports and more: Scene & Heard

Events
* The WIlliamsport Community Arts Center will host The Nutcracker, with this production of the world-famous ballet being performed by Saint John’s School of the Arts. In addition, live music will be played by the Lycoming College’s Music Department. The ballet will be performed on Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15, though discounts for AAA members are offered.
* For students interested in the intersection of interior design and art, Keunho Peter Park’s collection of Human Figure Furniture will be hosted at the HUB-Robeson Center. Made from a period extending from 2012 to 2017, the various wood-carved figurines are meant to celebrate the “beauty of creature and human forms.” The show is free and open to the public, and lasts until Dec. 2.
* If you’re feeling humbug about the holiday season and wish to lighten up, come join Scrooge as he battles an end-of-life-crisis like no other in a production of the classic “A Christmas Carol” performed by Class Acts Productions. This community theater rendition, hosted at the State College Assembly of God, will have showtimes throughout the week, with performances on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
* The Penn State School of Theatre will present 52 Pickup, a play examining the nature of trauma and healing, in their Allen Road venue. While admission is free, the play discusses heavy topics like sexual assault and is thus not recommended for younger audiences. A discussion, hosted by counselors and the creative team behind the production, will be hosted after the show. The play will premiere Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Sports
It’s a busy weekend for Penn State sports on campus, with the Lady Lions basketball team taking on Maryland Thursday at 7 p.m and then Jacksonville at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The women’s volleyball team hosts the NCAA Tournament Friday with a match vs. Howard at 7:30. If they win, the Lady Lions will take on the winner of Syracuse/Yale on Saturday at 7 p.m. And finally, the wrestling team hosts Lehigh Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
