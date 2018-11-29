Questions for the Board, a request for help and more: letters to the editor

‘Expect integrity’
The controlling majority of Penn State’s Board of Trustees continues to stonewall the release of the detailed report that the alumni Trustees compiled about Louis Freeh’s report of July 2012. It is quite understandable, from where I sit, as to why the Board does not want the public to see the report.
While it would almost certainly restore Penn State’s and Joe Paterno’s reputations, it would also show that the 2011-2012 Board failed to exercise even rudimentary diligence in handling a public relations crisis. The entire Board as constituted in March 2012 meanwhile issued a public statement that Joe Paterno had been fired for “failure of leadership” — a phrase the Board used twice.
Former Board Chair Keith Masser and Board member Kenneth Frazier later testified in court depositions that Paterno had been fired solely for public relations reasons rather than for anything he had or had not done. The fact that two Board members told a story under oath that contradicts the story they and their colleagues told (while not under oath) in March 2012 speaks for itself.
Penn State is not the U.S. Military Academy but its students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other stakeholders have a right to expect similar levels of integrity from its Trustees. The Board’s continued stonewalling reinforces the perception that this integrity, now in the form of willingness to correct past mistakes, is simply not there. - Bill Levinson, Wilkes-Barre, PA
‘Advocate’
The last time I made a payment toward my student loans on the phone with my case manager ... he told me that I might want to sit down when he tells me exactly how much I owe. I could buy my parents’ house with my debt.
But, when you become a social worker you don’t do it for the money. You do it to make a difference in someone’s life.
SB 134 is a proposed legislation to provide student loan forgiveness for Mental Health and Intellectual Disability Staff and Drug and Alcohol Counselors in Pennsylvania. Thousands of Pennsylvanians manage disabilities or struggle with substance abuse and need professional help. In addition, this bill will make higher education much more accessible for those who previously thought that they could not afford to follow their dreams.
As a social worker I will have opportunities for student loan forgiveness. I can’t say the same about every human service worker, although I truly believe that someday I will. Every passing day brings new awareness to social concerns - from inadequately staffed nursing homes to a lack of rehabilitation resources for substance abusers - that can be solved with the intervention of trained professionals.
I encourage you to advocate for SB 134 and to demand student loan forgiveness for all human service professionals, whether you choose to vote, to write your representative, or to spread awareness. Together we can create the community we want and need. - Laura Snyder, Bellefonte, PA
Thanks
Our community has been fortunate to have many great doctors. One of the very best, Dr. Frank Guillard, will be retiring at the end of this year. I will never be able to thank him enough for the first-rate care he has provided me over the past 30 years.
I’m very happy for Dr. Guillard; he has given so much to our community. I wish him and his family many wonderful years ahead of good health & happiness. Thank you, Dr. Frank Guillard. - David Gingher, Boalsburg, PA
