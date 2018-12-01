Russ Rose’s 100th NCAA tourney win advances PSU women’s volleyball

The No. 8 seed and seventh-ranked Penn State women’s volleyball team advanced to the third round of the 2018 NCAA Volleyball Tournament with a 3-0 sweep of Syracuse Saturday in Rec Hall, 25-13, 25-20, 25-16.
The win was the 100th NCAA Tournament win for the Penn State women’s volleyball program as well as the 100th career NCAA Tournament win for head coach Russ Rose, making him the first NCAA Division I coach to reach 100 NCAA Tournament wins.
Penn State saw four players’ average double-digit kills, led by redshirt junior Tori Gorrell who finished with a season-high 11 kills on .500 hitting, and four blocks. Nia Reed, Taylor Leath, and freshman Jonni Parker all added 10 kills. Parker added eight digs and two blocks, Reed added two blocks, and Leath tallied five digs, two blocks and an assist.
Bryanna Weiskircher finished the match with 43 assists, which was the most in three sets by a Nittany Lion this season. She also added seven digs, three blocks and three aces.
Defensively, Kendall White continued to dominate the backcourt, leading the way with 14 digs, adding to her record-breaking season total of 531. The Nittany Lions held Syracuse to just .138 hitting on the match, and countered with 47 kills and a .290 hitting percentage.
Penn State will await its next postseason destination as No. 1 seed Stanford will play later Saturday evening and the Nittany Lions’ potential opponents will be determined between Washington and Creighton.
