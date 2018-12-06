Demanding more from politicians, a special company, and more: letters to the editor

‘We have a fighting chance’
The election is over, and if you’re like me, when you saw the results you felt like Winston Churchill when he was told that the evacuation from Dunkirk was a complete success, and the army was home. Now we have a fighting chance.
It’s good to remember this is only the start and that there are more battles ahead. But we got the army back. Many of us were disappointed, but we should not be. We should have realized that this is a heavily Republican area. The important battle was redistricting, and we won that one.
Pennsylvania sent several new blue congressmen and women to DC, even if none was from our district. And what are we to do in our district? Do we give up? No, the issues Marc Friedenberg and Susan Boser ran on (Ezra Nanes and Erin McCracken, too) will not go away. There are people with problems looking for solutions.
Yes, we offered them, but before the election, when it was easy to dismiss them as political propaganda. Yet the solutions exist. People must learn that renewable energy is good for their pocketbook, that broadband is crucial for economic development, and that ending the opioid epidemic is critical to our future.
Once voters realize there are solutions — that they do have options — they’ll start demanding them from their representatives, and they’ll have less patience with representation that fails them. Just remember, it will be a long slog. Same as Churchill, when he got his army back. - Adriana I. Pena, State College, PA
‘You made State College special’
The character of downtown State College is going through a transformation as many long-standing shops disappear. But as we know, change is the only constant.
It is sad for me to see that Moyer Jewelers is closing. My most vivid personal memory of the store is when my father asked me to help him select a Christmas gift for my mother at Moyer’s. I felt as if I was on the cusp of womanhood.
But Moyer Jewelers wasn’t just a retail store. Its window displays reached out and gave back to the community. During the Arts Festival they featured Ziggy Coyle’s fancy lady ceramics, and another year, Jeanne Stevens-Sollman’s whimsical pottery rabbits. One Christmas, each window had a Santa from a different country. How I loved to peek into each window for another visual delight.
Best of luck to the Moyer family, you made State College special. - Laurie Fedon Lynch, State College, PA
‘If America is truly to be great again . . . ‘
Make America Great Again? When exactly was that time of greatness? It appears now it was post-slavery to pre-Trump.
In that 150-year period of true greatness, America decisively took on the world’s most critical threats. America overcame slavery, fascist dictators, worldwide disease and famine. It created a true American middle class with Social Security, Medicare and labor reform.
It preserved magnificent natural wonders by creating the National Parks system. It cleaned the water and air with sound environmental regulations. America was never without faults, but the world always looked to it as the one bastion of hope during impending catastrophe.
Now, the most devastating scenario is imminent. The climate is dangerously changed, making the planet progressively unlivable. What is America doing to address this greatest threat to the human race in millennia? Deny and run.
It’s leaders, the Trump Republican Party, choose to weaken environmental regulations, promote polluting fossil fuel energy over renewable types and unilaterally reject the Paris Climate Agreement.
This is not the great America that never shied from challenge. If America is truly to be great again it must rediscover its legacy of bravely taking on the world’s greatest challenges, not selfishly running from them. - James Frank, Reading, PA
Comments