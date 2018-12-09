Penns Valley’s Andrew Sharer was dominant in his return to the wrestling mat this week. Sharer missed last year due to a shoulder injury. He earned three of the top five fastest pin marks.
Penns Valley’s Andrew Sharer was dominant in his return to the wrestling mat this week. Sharer missed last year due to a shoulder injury. He earned three of the top five fastest pin marks. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Which Centre County wrestler leads the area in wins, pins and more?

By Nate Cobler

December 09, 2018 03:59 PM

Last season, the Centre Daily Times ran a weekly county stats leaders story, and it is back again this year.

With the 2018-2019 high school wrestling regular season officially underway, all of Centre County’s teams except for Bald Eagle Area and Bellefonte hit the mats this weekend.

Penns Valley wrestled the first dual for county teams but it was also the first dual in its new gym. The Rams topped Southern Huntingdon 59-21 on Friday and then traveled to the Blairsville Duals the next day.

State College and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy also traveled for tournaments. The Little Lions went north to Athens High School as the Wolves headed west for the prestigious Walsh Jesuit Ironman in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Philipsburg-Osceola stayed home for its annual Mountaineer Tournament, which was a dual tournament this year for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Let’s take a look at how the first days of action shaped things this week.

Wins

There were several county wrestlers who had perfect starts to the year.

Penns Valley has five athletes who are tied at the top with six wins a piece. They are Abraham Allebach, Baylor Shunk, Clayton Royer, Clayton Upcraft and Malachi DuVall. Royer was the only one not to score bonus points in all his wins.

Allebach, Royer, Upcraft and DuVall all have four pins in their six wins.

There are nine wrestlers all one win behind the five leaders with Rams, Mounties, Wolves and Little Lions sprinkled in. Chase Chapman and Hunter Weitoish make up the P-O contingent. Clayton Leidy and Cole Urbas are representing State College with freshman Kolby Franklin hanging in there for St. Joseph’s.

Falls

It was no surprise to see so many Rams’ wrestlers in the top 10 of this category.

As a team, Penns Valley has 35 pins already this season. Seven of those came in its win over Southern Huntingdon. The Rams had six in a row at one point during the dual.

However, it was two State College wrestlers holding down the top two spots. Leidy and Urbas each pinned their way to a title. They each had five pins.

Outside of the Little Lions’ Jude Swisher and Ty Price, and Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chase Chapman, the rest of the top 10 were Rams’ wrestlers.

Fastest Falls

Last season, State College’s Jackson Healy earned a six-second pin at the beginning of the year. Healy held that spot the entire year.

This year, there is some wiggle room at the top as Penns Valley’s Andrew Sharer has the quickest time when he pinned Johnstown’s Tyson Williams in 13 seconds. However, if an athlete looks to get into the top 10, they will have to do it under 46 seconds.

Sharer, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, has three of the top five times. To go along with his quickest time, he added 22- and 33-second falls on Saturday. Teammate Dillon Covalt split Sharer’s top time and third-fastest time with a 20-second win.

Philipsburg-Osecola’s Gabe Dunkelberger rounds out the top five with a 30-second fall good for fourth.

It was no surprise to see more Penns Valley wrestlers in the top-10 with all those pins. Carter Felker, Upcraft, Cole Felker, DuVall and Allebach finish out the top 10 in that order.

Technical falls & major decisions

There were just eight wrestlers who recorded technical falls.

State College’s Owen Woolcott is 4-for-4 with wins and technical falls. He finished second in the Athens Tournament.

Woolcott holds a lead of two over his teammate Evan Courts and Penns Valley’s Shunk.

Shunk began his year with a 17-2 win over Southern Huntingdon’s Cole Hicks. He did it in the first period, which is just two minutes long.

Four wrestlers collected a major decision. Two compete for P-O and two compete for St. Joseph’s.

Chapman and Dunkelberger represent the Mounties with Franklin and Caleb Dowling on this list for the Wolves.

Wins

NameSchoolTotal
T1. Abraham AllebachPenns Valley6
T1. Baylor ShunkPenns Valley6
T1. Clayton RoyerPenns Valley6
T1. Clayton UpcraftPenns Valley6
T1. Malachi DuVallPenns Valley6
T6. Andrew SharerPenns Valley5
T6. Dillon CovaltPenns Valley5
T6. Hayden YearickPenns Valley5
T6. Zach RoyerPenns Valley5
T6. Chase ChapmanPhilipsburg-Osceola5
T6. Hunter WeitoishPhilipsburg-Osceola5
T6. Kolby FranklinSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy5
T6. Clayton LeidyState College5
T6. Cole UrbasState College5

Falls

NameSchoolTotal
T1. Clayton LeidyState College5
T1. Cole UrbasState College5
T3. Abraham AllebachPenns Valley4
T3. Clayton RoyerPenns Valley4
T3. Clayton UpcraftPenns Valley4
T3. Malachi DuVallPenns Valley4
T7. Andrew SharerPenns Valley3
T7. Baylor ShunkPenns Valley3
T7. Dillon CovaltPenns Valley3
T7. Zach RoyerPenns Valley3
T7. Chase ChapmanPhilipsburg-Osceola3
T7. Jude SwisherState College3
T7. Ty PriceState College3

Fastest Fall

NameSchoolTotal
1. Andrew SharerPenns Valley:13
2. Dillon CovaltPenns Valley:20
3. Andrew SharerPenns Valley:22
4. Gabe DunkelbergerPhilipsburg-Osecola:30
5. Andrew SharerPenns Valley:33
6. Carter FelkerPenns Valley:42
7. Clayton UpcraftPenns Valley:44
T8. Cole FelkerPenns Valley:45
T8. Malachi DuVallPenns Valley:45
10. Abraham AllebachPenns Valley:46

Technical Falls

NameSchoolTotal
1. Owen WoolcottState College4
2. Baylor Shunk

Penns Valley

2
T2. Evan CourtsState College2
T4. Chase ChapmanPhilipsburg-Osceola1
T4. Matt ShimmelPhilipsburg-Osecola1
T4. Keegan RothrockSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy1
T4. Kolby FranklinSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy1
T4. Josiah LoseState College1

Major Decisions

NameSchoolTotal
T1. Chase ChapmanPhilipsburg-Osceola1
T1. Gabe DunkelbergerPhilipsburg-Osceola1
T1. Caleb DowlingSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy1
T1. Kolby FranklinSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy1

