Bellefonte wrestling beats Tyrone, and more: HS sports roundup

Bellefonte wrestling knocked off Tyrone 46-31 Tuesday as Cole Stewart (145), Kenneth Simpson (160), and Ethan Rossman (182) all had pins. Ethan Richner (152) won a 14-0 major decision. The Red Raiders also won four matches by forfeit.
Bellefonte Area HS (BAH) 46, Tyrone Area HS (TAH) 31. 285: Daniel Orndorf (BAH) over (TAH) (For.) 106: Ashton Sipes (TAH) over Aidan O`Shea (BAH) (MD 11-3) 113: Hunter Walk (TAH) over Aaron Little (BAH) (Fall 4:32) 120: Mason Walls (TAH) over Lane Aikey (BAH) (Dec 8-7) 126: Alex Coppolo (BAH) over (TAH) (For.) 132: Ryan Smith (BAH) over (TAH) (For.) 138: Brady Martin (BAH) over (TAH) (For.) 145: Cole Stewart (BAH) over Brandon Ixtepan (TAH) (Fall 1:37) 152: Ethan Richner (BAH) over Alex Weaver (TAH) (MD 14-0) 160: Kenneth Simpson (BAH) over Zach Lash (TAH) (Fall 2:58) 170: Tommy Hicks (TAH) over Andrew Howe (BAH) (Fall 1:27) 182: Ethan Rossman (BAH) over Aric Reader (TAH) (Fall 4:17) 195: James Lewis (TAH) over Pierre James (BAH) (Fall 0:25) 220: Braeden Nevling-Ray (TAH) over Max Barrier (BAH) (Fall 4:34)
Philipsburg-Osceola lost a close match to Dubois Tuesday, 41-36. P-O led by a point heading to the final bout, but Dubois’ Chandler Ho pinned Gabe Dunkelberger at 4:33 of the 132-pound match to give the Beavers the victory.
Dubois won the first four matches of the meet on a pair of pins, a decision and a forfeit to put the Mounties in an early 21-0 hole. P-O got pins from Matt Shimmel (160), Dylan Yastro (195), Nick Bryan (106), Austin Foster (120) and a pair of forfeits to get back in the match.
Dubois Area HS (DAH) 41, Philipsburg Osceola Area HS (POAH) 36. 132: Trenton Donahue (DAH) over (POAH) (For.) 138: Ed Scott (DAH) over Chase Chapman (POAH) (Fall 1:51) 145: Gauge Gulvas (DAH) over Alex Dunkelberger (POAH) (Fall 1:38) 152: Dalton Woodrow (DAH) over Hunter Weitoish (POAH) (Dec 10-8) 160: Matt Shimmel (POAH) over Evan Way (DAH) (Fall 0:29) 170: Garrett Starr (DAH) over Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) (Fall 1:50) 182: Eric Schneider (DAH) over Parker Moore (POAH) (Dec 5-3) 195: Dylan Yastro (POAH) over Ryan White (DAH) (Fall 4:24) 220: Tyler Anderson (POAH) over (DAH) (For.) 285: Alex O`Harah (DAH) over Jimmy Bryan (POAH) (Fall 4:23) 106: Nick Bryan (POAH) over Kam Stevenson (DAH) (Fall 5:11) 113: Nick Coudriet (POAH) over (DAH) (For.) 120: Austin Foster (POAH) over Braxton Adams (DAH) (Fall 0:24) 126: Chandler Ho (DAH) over Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) (Fall 4:33) (DAH Unsportsmanlike Conduct at 160 -1.0)
Boys’ basketball
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 1-4 on the season with 64-47 loss to Clearfield Monday. Trailing by 35-20 at halftime, P-O made a run at the Bisons in the third quarter, trimming the Clearfield to five heading to the final quarter.
The Mounties could not maintain the momentum, though. Clearfield outscored Philipsburg 18-6 in the fourth for a 17-point victory. Carson Jones and Tyler Doyle led the Mounties with 12 points apiece. Cade Walker scored a game-high 26 points for Clearfield, which improved to 4-1.
Girls’ basketball
Cumberland Valley handed State College its first loss of the season Monday, 47-38, in a Mid Penn Conference matchup. Tied 21-21 at the half, Cumberland Valley outscored the Lady Little Lions 13-2 in the third quarter and held State College off in the fourth to secure the home win.
Maya Bokunewicz led State with 11 points, and Isabelle Leazier added nine points. Kennedy Kuffa had a game-high 16 points for the Lady Eagles. State College falls to 4-1. CV remains perfect at 5-0.
State College lost to Harrisburg Wednesday, 44-41. Harrisburg held a seven-point lead after one quarter, but the Lady Little Lions put up 16 in the third to take a one-point headed to the final quarter. Harrisburg outscored SC 15-11 in the fourth, however, for the three-point victory. Bokunewicz led State College with 16 points.
Penns Valley knocked off Blairsville, 56-51, in the first round of the Jaffa Shrine Holiday Tournament Tuesday before suffering its first loss of the season the following night. Penns Manor (5-0) downed PV 65-56 in Wednesday’s championship game.
Hannah Montminy scored a team-high 16 points, and Isabella Culver had 13 points for the 4-1 Lady Rams. Jordan Andrus added nine points and seven rebounds. Montminy led the Penns Valley offense as well in the win over Blairsville with 21 points. Culver netted 20, and Andrus fell just short of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. Montminy and Culver were both all-tournament team selections.
Clearfield defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 59-50 Wednesday. A close game throughout, the Lady Bisons pulled away in the fourth quarter for the nine-point victory. Alayna Ryan poured in a game-high 37 points to lead Clearfield, which improved to 2-3 with the win. Halle Herrington scored a team-high 27 points for the 2-3 Lady Mounties.
Bald Eagle Area lost at Cambria Heights 64-30 Wednesday. Freshman Maddie Perry led the Lady Eagles with eight points.
