Here’s how Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling rallied past Bellefonte

Bellefonte coach Mike Maney and Philipsburg-Osceola coach Brad Pataky both agreed after Thursday’s match that there were three turning points in the dual.
The Mounties won two of those three matches en route to a 35-32 thrilling come-from-behind victory.
“We are extremely proud of the kids and their fight tonight. Every single kid fought their butt off,” Pataky said.
Those three match-ups were at 182, 220 and 285 pounds.
Trailing 23-11, P-O turned to Parker Moore at 182 pounds. The sophomore came out and threw an emphatic headlock that brought the crowd to its feet as he looked for the pin early on Tyler Benner.
“He tried to go upper body with me and I felt it was there, so I hit it and it worked,” Parker said of the throw.
Benner fought off his back and reversed Moore to trail 5-3. Moore brought the crowd to a roar again with a reversal in the second period and he led 7-3 going to the final period.
Benner chose to start from the bottom position and it backfired. Moore pinned the Red Raider 14 seconds into the period, and got his team to within six. The crowd erupted and Moore’s teammates celebrated.
“It felt pretty good to contribute to the team,” Moore said. “I knew I had to do something big for us to win.”
Bellefonte won the next two bouts with Ethan Rossman pinning Dylan Yastro in 5:53 at 195 pounds. Max Barrier followed with a hard-fought 8-3 win over Tyler Anderson at 220 pounds. The Red Raiders led 32-17 with four matches to go.
At 285 pounds, the Mounties’ James Bryan began with a face mask to prevent his nose from bleeding, which he suffered in Tuesday’s dual against DuBois. He ended the match with his face wrapped up to prevent the bleeding.
At one point in his match, he yelled in frustration that he couldn’t breathe to coaches.
“I did lose my cool. It was a lot of pressure,” Bryan said. “Coach told me, ‘Gut check, it’s hard out there you got to push through it and dig deep.’ Ultimately, if you push hard and try your best, you come out with the win.”
The senior definitely dug deep in a 2-1 win over Dan Orndorf. Orndorf picked up an escape with 25 seconds left in the second period for a 1-0 lead.
Bryan, with his face now doubly wrapped, fought and earned a reversal with 1:25 left in his match. He went on to ride out Orndorf and was exhausted.
“Honestly, I wasn’t even thinking about it,” said Bryan when asked if he thought his win would propel his team to a victory. “I was worrying about my match and what I could do. In the end, I realized yeah, I helped my team out a lot and thankfully I didn’t break.”
After Bryan’s match, the Mounties trailed 32-20. They swept the next three matches with two pins to close out the dual.
Nick Bryan earned a 7-0 shutout of Aiden O’Shea at 106 pounds. Nick Coudriet pinned Aaron Little in 32 seconds with Austin Foster pinning Alec Bossert in 2:46 for the P-O win.
“I’d say by the time we got to 220,” Pataky said, “we had an idea of where we were going to be in the match. When it got to 220, it was up in the air. It’s never a good thing to assume but I knew our guys and our training they were ready to go.”
Things started out well for Bellefonte. The Red Raiders won five of the first seven bouts.
Alex Coppolo began the night by hanging on to a 7-6 win over Gabe Dunkelberger at 126 pounds. Ryan Smith followed with a 54-second fall, and Bellefonte was up 9-0 early.
Cole Stewart earned a pin in 1:35 of Alex Dunkelberger at 145 pounds following a pin from the Mounties. Following a technical fall from P-O’s Hunter Weitoish, Ethan Richner and Andrew Howe earned back-to-back victories to get the Red Raiders to that 23-11 lead.
Richner rattled off 16 unanswered points for a technical fall of Matt Shimmel at 160 pounds in 4:39. Howe worked his way to a 7-3 win over Tristan Beausiegnuer.
“We are coming in with some injuries and back from King of the Mountain,” Maney said. “We had to juggle the lineup around. You got to be full strength. P-O has a solid dual meet team. Coming in at full strength, we knew it was going to be a tough match. Credit to P-O, they got the bonus points. We split the bouts 7-7, but they got falls where we got tech falls.”
Philipsburg-Osceola 35, Bellefonte 32
Thursday at Philipsburg
126: Alex Coppolo, B, dec. Gabe Dunkelberger, 7-6
132: Ryan Smith, B, pinned Aaron Foster, :54
138: Chase Chapman, P-O, pinned Brady Martin, 2:20
145: Cole Stewart, B, pinned Alex Dunkelberger, 1:35
152: Hunter Weitoish, P-O, tech. fall Kenneth Simpson, 15-0 (5:20)
160: Ethan Richner, B, tech. fall Matt Shimmel, 16-0 (4:39)
170: Andrew Howe, B, dec. Tristan Beausiegnuer, 7-3
182: Parker Moore, P-O, pinned Tyler Benner, 4:14
195: Ethan Rossman, B, pinned Dylan Yastro, 5:53
220: Max Barrier, B, dec. Tyler Anderson, 8-3
285: James Bryan, P-O, dec. Dan Orndorf, 2-1
106: Nick Bryan, P-O, dec. Aiden O’Shea, 7-0
113: Nick Coudriet, P-O, pinned Aaron Little, :32
120: Austin Foster, P-O, pinned Alec Bossert, 2:46
Records: Bellefonte 1-1, P-O 5-3
