County wrestlers make most of limited opportunities in this week’s leaders

By Nate Cobler

December 23, 2018 11:24 AM

State College’s Cole Urbas had two pins this week to have 11 this season. He is only one behind Penns Valley’s Abraham Allebach.
State College's Cole Urbas had two pins this week to have 11 this season. He is only one behind Penns Valley's Abraham Allebach. Centre Daily Times, file
State College’s Cole Urbas had two pins this week to have 11 this season. He is only one behind Penns Valley’s Abraham Allebach. Centre Daily Times, file

There were just seven duals this week for Centre County’s teams with the Christmas break approaching.

State College, Philipsburg-Osceola and Bald Eagle Area each had two this week. However, Penns Valley and Bellefonte wrestlers still made the most of their opportunities they had with St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy not hitting the mats since last weekend.

All teams will get a break now until they all compete in holiday tournaments starting on Friday.

The Eagles and Little Lions head east with BEA going to Allentown for the Tony Iasiello Christmas City Tournament, and State College traveling to Reading for the Governor Mifflin Holiday Invitational. The Wolves head west for the illustrious Powerade Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School near Pittsburgh. The Red Raiders and Mounties get a chance to square off against each other again at the Conestoga Valley Holiday Tournament in Lancaster.

Here’s a look at how things played out in this week’s stat leaders:

Falls

State College’s Cole Urbas was able to close the gap between him and the leader in Penns Valley’s Abraham Allebach.

The Little Lions senior (11 pins) had two falls in his two matches this week as Allebach (12) had a pin in his lone match. The duo are the lone county wrestlers to have 10-plus falls so far this season.

Urbas pinned Harrisburg’s Tymek Evans in 1:04 on Tuesday and followed that with a pin of Mifflin County’s Isaac Matthews in 1:24 on Thursday. Allebach dispatched his Tyrone foe in Aric Reader in 47 seconds on Tuesday.

The rest of the top five added a pin to keep their spots, but the Little Lions’ Jude Swisher and the Rams’ Carter Felker were able to add a fall to breakaway from a log jam of wrestlers that have five falls this season.

Swisher and Felker are tied for seventh. Swisher topped Harrisburg’s Wanyae Robinson in 27 seconds as Felker took care of Tyrone’s Brandon Nevling-Ray in 3:04.

Bellefonte’s Cole Stewart and Penns Valley’s Andrew Sharer joined the handful of wrestlers with five this year this week.

Fastest Fall

_AD39712
Penns Valley’s Clayton Royer, top, got into the top-10 fastest falls list with a 27-second win against Tyrone’s Brandon Ixtepan (not pictured) on Tuesday.
Nate Cobler ncobler@centredaily.com

There weren’t too many changes this week but some new faces sprinkled into the top 10.

There is also a new mark to get into the top 10 at 27 seconds. There are four wrestlers that have had a win that quick.

Penns Valley’s Dillon Covalt and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Zach Rosenberger have had theirs for quite some time. Swisher and Covalt’s teammate Clayton Royer joined them this week. Swisher’s victory was previously mentioned as Royer beat Tyrone’s Brandon Ixtepan on Tuesday.

The other new face was Philipsburg-Osceola’s Austin Foster. Foster topped DuBois’ Braxton Adams in 24 seconds on Tuesday for the eighth fastest time. Foster’s teammate Matt Shimmel just missed the top 10 with a 29-second fall of DuBois’ Evan Way.

The top seven didn’t change but it could with all the tournament wrestling next weekend.

Wins

With Urbas collecting the two wins this week, he jumped up to a tie for third with 12 victories this year. He is tied with Penns Valley’s Baylor Shunk, who added a technical fall win.

Shunk’s teammates Allebach (14), Royer (13) and Malachi DuVall (13) hold down the top two spots. Another Rams wrestler in Covalt is tied with the Little Lions’ Owen Woolcott with 11 wins for sixth.

Those seven wrestlers are the only county athletes to have 10-plus wins. However, there are six wrestlers one win away from eclipsing that mark.

D6 3A wrest 19 (2)
Bald Eagle Area’s Dylan Bisel is one of six county wrestlers one win away from getting 10 on the year.
Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

They include Bald Eagle Area’s Dylan Bisel, who had two wins this week; Penns Valley’s Zach Royer, the Wolves’ Caleb Dowling and Tyler Stoltzfus, and State College’s Clayton Leidy and Swisher, who had two wins this week.

Technical falls & major decisions

Woolcott and Shunk hold down the top two spots in technical falls with Woolcott leading the way with six. Ironically, they both train at David Taylor’s M2 Training Center, which as Penn State fans know, it’s all about scoring points with Taylor.

Woolcott’s most recent came on Tuesday over Harrisburg’s Francisco Escudero. The Little Lion got the 18-2 decision at the final buzzer in his match.

Shunk earned his fourth technical fall on Tuesday also. His came in 4:56 over Tyrone’s Mason Walls 20-4.

Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner broke away from the 12 wrestlers, who each had one technical fall win this year. Richner is tied with Dowling and State College’s Evan Courts for third. Richner beat P-O’s Shimmel 16-0 in 4:39 on Thursday.

The Mounties’ Hunter Weitoish kept it at 12 wrestlers with one technical fall with his 15-0 win over the Red Raiders’ Kenneth Simpson in 5:20.

Courts earned his first major decision win of the year to be the lone change in this category. Courts topped Mifflin County’s Kyler Everly 10-2 on Thursday.

Wins

NameSchoolTotal
1. Abraham AllebachPenns Valley14
T2. Clayton RoyerPenns Valley13
T2. Malachi DuVallPenns Valley13
T4. Baylor ShunkPenns Valley12
T4. Cole UrbasState College12
T6. Dillon CovaltPenns Valley11
T6. Owen WoolcottState College11
T8. Dylan BiselBald Eagle Area9
T8. Zach RoyerPenns Valley9
T8. Caleb DowlingSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy9
T8. Tyler StoltzfusSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy9
T8. Clayton LeidyState College9
T8. Jude SwisherState College9

Falls

NameSchoolTotal
1. Abraham AllebachPenns Valley12
2. Cole UrbasState College11
3. Clayton LeidyState College9
T4. Clayton RoyerPenns Valley8
T4. Dillon CovaltPenns Valley8
T4. Malachi DuVallPenns Valley8
T7. Carter Felker

Penns Valley6
T7. Jude Swisher

State College6
T9. Cole StewartBellefonte5
T9. Andrew SharerPenns Valley5
T9. Baylor Shunk

Penns Valley5
T9. Clayton Upcraft

Penns Valley5
T9. Amonn Ohl

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy5
T9. Tyler Stoltzfus

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy

5

Fastest Fall

NameSchoolTotal
1. Andrew SharerPenns Valley:08
2. Andrew SharerPenns Valley:13
3. Clayton UpcraftPenns Valley:16
4. Abraham AllebachPenns Valley:19
5. Dillon CovaltPenns Valley:20
6. Abraham AllebachPenns Valley:21
7. Andrew SharerPenns Valley:22
8. Austin FosterPhilipsburg-Osceola:24
T9. Clayton Royer

Penns Valley:27
T9. Dillon CovaltPenns Valley:27
T9. Zach RosenbergerSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy:27
T9. Jude SwisherState College:27

Technical Falls

NameSchoolTotal
1. Owen WoolcottState College6
2. Baylor ShunkPenns Valley4
T3. Ethan RichnerBellefonte2
T3. Caleb DowlingSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy2
T3. Evan CourtsState College2
T6. 12 wrestlers

1

Major Decisions

NameSchoolTotal
1. Caleb DowlingSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy4
T2. Ethan RossmanBellefonte3
T2. Kolby FranklinSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy3
4. Ethan RichnerBellefonte2
T5. 17 wrestlers

1

