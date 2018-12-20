Take action to help those in Happy Valley who need it most

Centre Volunteers in Medicine holds an annual Give Kids a Smile and Vision for the Future event. “As a medical/dental clinic, it’s hard for us to come up with things we need that work well on wish lists. So besides, money (which we always need and which can always be given in honor of), we often ask for gift cards to Staples, Wal-Mart, Lowe’s, Home Depot that we can use for building supplies as we need them,” said Cheryl White, executive director of CVIM. Nabil K. Mark Centre Daily Times, file