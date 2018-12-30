Latest News

New faces, leaders and more after plenty of tournament action for Centre County wrestlers

By Nate Cobler

December 30, 2018 12:48 PM

State College’s Cole Urbas leads two categories after this weekend’s wrestling. Urbas’ 16 wins and 14 falls lead Centre County athletes.
With 2018 drawing to a close, five of Centre County’s six teams made sure to get in some more competition.

Penns Valley was the lone team to not wrestle, which allowed for other wrestlers to surpass Rams wrestlers that held top spots in a couple of categories.

Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola wrestlers squared off a couple of times in the Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic. The Red Raiders’ athletes got revenge in most of the matchups after suffering a 35-32 defeat to the Mounties in a dual before the Christmas break.

State College had a couple of champions in the Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament, as Bald Eagle Area and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy were on opposite ends of the state competing.

Here’s a look at the changes after this weekend’s tournament action.

Technical Falls

The top two in State College’s Owen Woolcott and Penns Valley’s Baylor Shunk didn’t change, but there was a lot of changes behind them.

There is a three-way tie for third with a trio of wrestlers having three such victories this year. Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner and the Wolves’ Caleb Dowling each added another technical fall this weekend, but it was Richner’s teammate in Laine Aikey that had a pair to jump up the board.

Aikey’s first came in the consolation fourth round of the Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic against Philipsburg-Osceola’s Austin Foster in a 15-0 shutout in 4:10. Aikey followed that with another 15-0 win in 4:12 over Conestoga Valley’s Rafael Rodriguez to reach the consolation semifinals.

The Red Raider finished fourth in the 120-pound weight class. Richner opened his tournament with a 16-0 defeat of New Oxford’s Kinser Laughman in 2:54. Richner went on to finish second at 152 pounds.

Dowling, like Richner, opened his Powerade Tournament debut with a 16-1 win over Mount Lebanon’s Jackson Gray in 3:16.

P-O’s Chase Chapman and St. Joseph’s Keegan Rothrock each added a technical fall to break away from a giant pack of wrestlers that were tied with one technical fall. Chapman’s came in the second round over Northern York’s Graham Shumaker, 17-2, with one second left in the match. Rothrock made a Powerade debut with a 15-0 shut out of Erie Prep’s Marques McClorin in 5:21.

Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman, the Mounties’ Foster and the Little Lions’ Clayton Leidy each climbed into a group of 12 wrestlers that have one technical fall this season.

Major decisions

Like the technical falls category, the top couple of guys didn’t change in the Wolves’ Dowling holding down the top spot one ahead of teammate Kolby Franklin and Rossman.

St. Joseph’s Zack Witmer leaped into a tie for fourth with two major decisions. He didn’t have any until the Powerade Tournament.

Witmer debuted with a 16-4 win over Pottsville’s Wiley Kahler. He fell into the consolation round and had a 13-1 victory over Thomas Jefferson’s Michael Zacur in the third round.

State College’s Evan Courts earned an 8-0 shutout of Neshaminy’s Liam Noss in the 138-pound quarterfinals of the Governor Mifflin Holiday tournament to stay in a tie for third with Witmer and Richner. Courts went on to win the title at his weight class.

There were seven wrestlers that joined a herd of athletes that have one major decision this year. They were Bald Eagle Area’s Alex Holt and Garrett Giedroc, Bellefonte’s Aaron Little and Alex Coppolo, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Bryan, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Tyler Stoltzfus and State College’s Clayton Leidy.

Wins

A pair of Little Lions in Cole Urbas and Woolcott leaped over the Rams’ Abraham Allebach for the top two spots.

Urbas is the leader with 16 wins, all of them coming with bonus points. He has 14 pins and the other wins were a forfeit and injury default. The injury default win came in the finals of the 195-pound weight class at the Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament.

Woolcott earned four wins on his way to finishing fourth at 126 pounds. He now has 15 this year.

St. Joseph’s Franklin collected six wins over two days to climb into a tie with Allebach at 14 wins. He finished third at 195 pounds with wins over the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the Powerade Tournament.

Leidy and Stoltzfus were one of six guys a week ago that needed just one win to eclipse 10 for the year. They each added four and are tied with Penns Valley’s Clayton Royer and Malachi DuVall with 13 at fifth.

Dowling, BEA’s Dylan Bisel and State College’s Jude Swisher also needed just one win to get No. 10. They all had three and are tied for ninth with 12 wins.

There were six county wrestlers that were able to get their 10th win or more this week. P-O’s Chase Chapman and Hunter Weitoish each had four wins to get to 11 on the year.

Bald Eagle Area’s Cooper Gilham had two wins to get 10 exactly. State College’s Courts, Harrison Schoen and Tate McLaughlin each had four wins to also get 10.

There are now seven wrestlers that just need one win to get to double digits.

Falls and fastest falls

Urbas had three pins on his way to his title this weekend. Those gave him 14 this year and has a two-fall lead over Allebach.

Swisher added two falls this weekend to climb into a tie with a trio of Rams wrestlers in Clayton Royer, Dillon Covalt and DuVall for fourth with eight on the year.

Swisher had a pin in the second round of the Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament. He then made the 113-pound finals with a 43 second pin of Upper Perkiomen’s Matt Martin.

The Eagles’ David Close and Bisel each had multiple this weekend to get on the leaderboard. Close had three to get to six on the year as Bisel had two to be tied with Close.

Last year’s pin leader, Amonn Ohl, is slowly working his way up and is also tied with Close and Bisel. Ohl, who finished with 34 pins last season, is in a pack of seven wrestlers that have six pins this year.

There were no new times added to the fastest falls list this weekend.

Wins

NameSchoolTotal
1. Cole UrbasState College16
2. Owen WoolcottState College15
T3. Abraham Allebach

Penns Valley14
T3. Kolby FranklinSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy14
T5. Clayton Royer

Penns Valley13
T5. Malachi DuVall

Penns Valley13
T5. Tyler Stoltzfus

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy13
T5. Clayton Leidy

State College13
T9. Dylan Bisel

Bald Eagle Area12
T9. Baylor Shunk

Penns Valley12
T9. Caleb Dowling

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy12
T9. Jude SwisherState College12



Falls

NameSchoolTotal
1. Cole Urbas

State College14
2. Abraham AllebachPenns Valley12
3. Clayton LeidyState College9
T4. Clayton RoyerPenns Valley8
T4. Dillon CovaltPenns Valley8
T4. Malachi DuVallPenns Valley8
T4. Jude Swisher

State College8
8. Tyler StoltzfusSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy7
T9. David CloseBald Eagle Area6
T9. Dylan BiselBald Eagle Area6
T9. Carter Felker

Penns Valley6
T9. Chase ChapmanPhilipsburg-Osceola6
T9. Amonn OhlSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy6
T9. Bailey WeaverlingState College6
T9. Harrison SchoenState College6

Fastest Fall

NameSchoolTotal
1. Andrew SharerPenns Valley:08
2. Andrew SharerPenns Valley:13
3. Clayton UpcraftPenns Valley:16
4. Abraham AllebachPenns Valley:19
5. Dillon CovaltPenns Valley:20
6. Abraham AllebachPenns Valley:21
7. Andrew SharerPenns Valley:22
8. Austin FosterPhilipsburg-Osceola:24
T9. Clayton RoyerPenns Valley:27
T9. Dillon CovaltPenns Valley:27
T9. Zach RosenbergerSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy:27
T9. Jude SwisherState College:27

Technical Falls

NameSchoolTotal
1. Owen WoolcottState College6
2. Baylor ShunkPenns Valley4
T3. Ethan RichnerBellefonte3
T3. Laine AikeyBellefonte3
T3. Caleb DowlingSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy3
T6. Chase ChapmanPhilipsburg-Osceola2
T6. Keegan RothrockSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy2
T6. Evan CourtsState College2
T9. 12 wrestlers

1

Major Decisions

NameSchoolTotal
1. Caleb DowlingSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy4
T2. Ethan RossmanBellefonte3
T2. Kolby FranklinSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy3
T4. Ethan RichnerBellefonte2
T4. Zack WitmerSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy2
T4. Evan CourtsState College2
T5. 23 wrestlers

1

