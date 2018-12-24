Penns Valley and Bald Eagle grab wrestling wins, and more: HS roundup

Bald Eagle Area took to the mat on back-to-back nights, going 1-1 in the two dual meets. The Eagles downed Central at home 60-18 Thursday before falling to Central Mountain Friday, 58-9. BEA won 10 matches against Central, nine coming by pin or forfeit. Drew Koleno (138), Noah Foltz (145), Richard Taylor (152), Kaden Bittinger (170), Dylan Bisel (195), Cooper Gilham (113) all recorded falls.
On Friday, the Eagles lost the first seven bouts against Central Mountain before getting in the win column in two of the next three matches for their only points of the night. Taylor won a 5-4 decision, and Bisel recorded BEA’s lone fall.
Bald Eagle Area HS (BEAH) 60, CENTRAL HS (Martinsburg) (CHM) 18 120: Garrett Giedroc (BEAH) over (CHM) (For.) 126: Ian Crouch (CHM) over Drake Holderman (BEAH) (Dec 4-1) 132: BRANDON HOLSINGER (CHM) over Alex Holt (BEAH) (Dec 9-7) 138: Drew Koleno (BEAH) over Mason Daniels (CHM) (Fall 0:47) 145: Noah Foltz (BEAH) over Tanner Hall (CHM) (Fall 3:57) 152: Richard Taylor (BEAH) over Lane Kocher (CHM) (Fall 2:19) 160: LOGAN MARKO (CHM) over Benjamin Yetsko (BEAH) (Fall 1:12) 170: Kaden Bittinger (BEAH) over Zach Parks (CHM) (Fall 1:41) 182: Brady Proctor (BEAH) over Michael Fowkes (CHM) (Inj. [time]) 195: Dylan Bisel (BEAH) over Jacob Detwiler (CHM) (Fall 1:20) 220: Chandler Burns (BEAH) over (CHM) (For.) 285: David Close (BEAH) over (CHM) (For.) 106: Jaxon Matthews (CHM) over (BEAH) (For.) 113: Cooper Gilham (BEAH) over Alex Bowman (CHM) (Fall 1:08)
Central Mountain HS (CMH) 58, Bald Eagle Area HS (BEAH) 9 113: Taylor Weaver (CMH) over Cooper Gilham (BEAH) (Fall 4:42) 120: Johnny Shreffler (CMH) over Garrett Giedroc (BEAH) (Dec 3-0) 126: Dalton Bechdel (CMH) over Drake Holderman (BEAH) (MD 10-2) 132: Kayden Busey (CMH) over Alex Holt (BEAH) (Dec 3-2) 138: Cody Coleman (CMH) over Drew Koleno (BEAH) (TF 15-0 0:00) 145: Lane Porter (CMH) over Noah Foltz (BEAH) (Fall 1:54) 152: Alonzo Henry (CMH) over Devin Kibe (BEAH) (MD 18-7) 160: Richard Taylor (BEAH) over Caleb Porter (CMH) (Dec 5-4) 170: Austin Confer (CMH) over Brady Proctor (BEAH) (Fall 3:38) 182: Dylan Bisel (BEAH) over Gage Sutliff (CMH) (Fall 1:44) 195: Nikolas Miller (CMH) over Dylan Bisel (BEAH) (Fall 1:46) 220: Tanner Riggle (CMH) over David Close (BEAH) (Dec 3-2) 285: Jacob Edwards (CMH) over (BEAH) (For.) 106: Derek Keen (CMH) over (BEAH) (For.)
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Penns Valley knocked off Tyrone last week 59-18. The Rams won 10 matches, six coming by fall. Clayton Royer (138), Malachi DuVall (145), Abraham Allebach (182), Andrew Sharer (195), Dillon Covalt (285) all pinned their opponents in less than a minute. Carter Felker (220) got his fall in 3:04.
Penns Valley Area HS (PVAH) 59, Tyrone Area HS (TAH) 18 113: Justin Darlington (PVAH) over (TAH) (For.) 120: Baylor Shunk (PVAH) over Mason Walls (TAH) (TF 20-4 4:56) 126: Nate Long (PVAH) over (TAH) (For.) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Clayton Royer (PVAH) over Brandon Ixtepan (TAH) (Fall 0:27) 145: Malachi DuVall (PVAH) over Noah Sprankle (TAH) (Fall 0:44) 152: Cole Felker (PVAH) over (TAH) (For.) 160: Zach Lash (TAH) over Dristen Wolfe (PVAH) (Fall 0:58) 170: Tommy Hicks (TAH) over Zach Royer (PVAH) (Fall 4:21) 182: Abraham Allebach (PVAH) over Aric Reader (TAH) (Fall 0:47) 195: Andrew Sharer (PVAH) over James Lewis (TAH) (Fall 0:43) 220: Carter Felker (PVAH) over Braeden Nevling-Ray (TAH) (Fall 3:04) 285: Dillon Covalt (PVAH) over Parker Allen (TAH) (Fall 0:39) 106: Ashton Sipes (TAH) over Hayden Yearick (PVAH) (Inj. [time])
Boys’ basketball
Bellefonte nipped DuBois, 47-46 at home Thursday. The Red Raiders led 24-20 at the half, but DuBois outscored Bellefonte 14-3 to start the second half for a 34-27 lead headed to the final quarter.
Bellefonte (4-1) bounced back with a 20-point fourth quarter to eke out the victory. Nate Tice scored a game-high 17 points for the Red Raiders. Caleb Rockey had nine points, and Ben McCartney added eight. Jonathan Cruz and Justin Manduley led the 3-2 Beavers with 15 points apiece.
Bald Eagle Area nipped Philipsburg-Osceola, 54-51 Friday, to even its record at 3-3. Jaden Jones scored 19 points, and Drew Bucha had 16 to lead the Eagles.
Girls’ basketball
State College bolted out to a 16-6 lead against Mifflin County Friday and went on to beat the Lady Huskies, 43-28. Despite scoring just two points in the second quarter, the Lady Little Lions had an 18-14 halftime lead, which they quickly built on in the second half with 20 points in the third quarter.
SC’s Izzy Leazier knocked down five 3-pointers for 15 of her game-high 17 points, and Maya Bokunewicz added 11 points. Molly Wagoner led Mifflin County with 12 points.
Philipsburg-Osceola evened its record at 3-3, but the Lady Mounties had to come-from-behind to in the fourth quarter to do it. Bald Eagle Area led P-O 32-27 at the end of the quarter, but Philipsburg rallied, outscoring the Lady Eagles 11-3 in the final period for a 38-35 win Friday.
Halle Herrington scored a game-high 32 points to lead P-O. Maddie Perry scored 12 points, and Rachel Veneziano added 11 points for 1-3 BEA.
Penns Valley improved to 5-1 with a 69-30 win over Bellefonte Friday. Hannah Montminy led the Lady Rams with 17 points, and Bella Culver scored 14.
Comments