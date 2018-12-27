10 Centre County football players are named All-State

Ten football players from Centre County high schools were named All-State Thursday as the teams from Class 6A, 4A and 2A were released. All-State teams from the remaining classes will be named Friday.
Penns Valley had three players chosen in 2A, Bellefonte had one selection in 4A, and State College totaled 6 in Class 6A.
Quarterback Aaron Tobias, tight end Logan Snyder and offensive athlete Ryan Ripka were named from Penns Valley, while defensive lineman Caleb Rockey was selected All-State from Bellefonte.
The State College players selected include quarterback Tommy Friberg, offensive lineman Ramsey Kifolo, offensive athlete Dresyn Green, defensive backs Keaton Ellis and Sammy Knipe and defensive athlete Cohen Russell.
Since 2009, sports writers who cover high school football around the Commonwealth have overseen the all-state process. Players are nominated in all six classifications, and then a statewide ballot is issued to afford all writers the opportunity to cast their votes.
2018 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAMS
CLASS 2A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Stone Hollenbach, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 200 senior
Skyy Moore, Shady Side Academy – 5-11, 185 senior
Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley – 6-2, 195 junior
John Caldwell, Ligonier Valley – 5-10, 150 senior
Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge – 6-1, 163 sophomore
Derek Johncour, Avonworth – 6-3, 181 senior
Running Back
Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven – 5-9, 200 junior
Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia – 5-10, 195 junior
Christian Clutter, McGuffey – 6-0, 180 senior
Kam Williams, Steel Valley – 6-0, 185 senior
Kobe Joseph, Sharpsville – 6-3, 220 senior
Wide Receiver
Bryan Dworek, Brookville – 5-11, 175 senior
Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley – 5-11, 170 senior
Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 215 junior
Cabe Park, Brookville – 5-9, 165 senior
Tight End
Logan Snyder, Penns Valley – 6-2, 200 junior
Offensive Line
Ja’Quay Hubbard, Sharpsville – 6-6, 315 senior
Austin Homan, Schuylkill Haven – 6-0, 243 senior
Troy Donlan, Southern Columbia – 6-0, 260 senior
Dylan Dininny, Richland – 6-5, 255 senior
Oak Six, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 265 senior
Athlete
Ryan Ripka, Penns Valley – 5-8, 160 senior
Aidan Houser, Wellsboro – 5-9, 165 junior
Specialist
Zane Puhala, Brockway – 5-10, 175 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Michael Hood, Mount Carmel – 6-0, 200 senior
Jimmy Reed, Wilmington – 6-2, 225 senior
Collin Instone, Richland – 6-3, 260 senior
Jordan Gray, Wilmington – 6-1, 235 senior
Harris Kohl, York Catholic – 6-0, 200 senior
Hunter Brown, Wellsboro – 6-4, 220 senior
Linebacker
Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 190 junior
Colton Richards, Wilmington – 6-2, 270 senior
Todd Hill, Steel Valley – 5-10, 225 senior
Max Tillett, Southern Columbia – 6-0, 190 junior
Garrett David, North Penn-Mansfield – 6-3, 225 senior
Jarred Kohl, York Catholic – 6-1, 205 senior
Defensive Back
Cameron Marett, Wilmington – 5-8, 175 senior
Macen Akers, Everett – 6-1, 180 senior
Daniel Walker, Washington – 6-3, 210 senior
Daunte Allegretto, Ridgway – 5-8, 145 senior
Athlete
Robert Pontius, Wilmington – 6-4, 195 senior
Player of the Year: Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia
Coach of the Year: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington
CLASS 4A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jamie Diven, South Fayette – 6-1, 195 senior
Chase Diehl, Bishop McDevitt – 6-0, 205 senior
Isaac Rumery, Clearfield – 6-1, 205 senior
Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-4, 195 junior
Running Back
Billy Lucas, Cathedral Prep – 6-0, 205 senior
Ian Csicsek, Saucon Valley – 5-10, 185 senior
Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 190 senior
Mason Kordish, Valley View – 5-8, 170 senior
Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic – 5-10, 187 junior
Wide Receiver
Nazir Burnett, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 175 senior
Mike Trimbur, South Fayette – 5-11, 180 senior
Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 180 junior
Yusuf Terry, Imhotep Charter – 6-4, 175 senior
Tight End
Demonte Martin, Eastern York – 6-5, 195 senior
Offensive Line
Chris Oliver, Cathedral Prep – 6-4, 293 senior
Tim Weaver, Saucon Valley – 6-5, 285 senior
Dalton Daddona, Bethlehem Catholic – 6-3, 280 senior
Quentin Bloom, Clearfield – 6-0, 307 junior
Shane Murphy, Berks Catholic – 6-4, 270 senior
Marlon Westcott, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 305 senior
Athlete
Janaasah Boone, Valley View – 6-0, 175 junior
Abdul MacFoy, Berks Catholic – 5-7, 165 junior
Specialist
Ryan Coe, South Fayette – 6-2, 225 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Joey Scarabino, Cathedral Prep – 6-3, 241 senior
Caleb Rockey, Bellefonte – 6-3, 245 senior
Ryan Bodolus, Pottsgrove – 6-1, 220 senior
David Tomb, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 205 senior
Luke Painton, Berks Catholic – 6-7, 245 senior
Carter Christopher, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 285 senior
Linebacker
Brandon George, Berks Catholic – 6-4, 240 senior
Paul Carreras, Bethlehem Catholic – 6-0, 225 senior
Traon Jones, Valley View – 5-5, 155 senior
Hunter O’Connor, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior
Dray Donley, Bishop McDevitt – 6-0, 215 senior
Defensive Back
Teagan Wilk, Berwick – 5-11, 180 junior
Alex MacKenzie, Conrad Weiser – 6-3, 195 senior
Nehemiah Figueroa, Pottstown – 5-10, 170 senior
Jaden Duplessis, Valley View – 6-1, 175 senior
Athlete
Tykee Smith, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 190 senior
Kenyon Johnson, West Perry – 5-11, 180 junior
Player of the Year: Billy Lucas, Cathedral Prep
Coach of the Year: Mike Mischler, Cathedral Prep
CLASS 6A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 195 sophomore
Kane Everson, Harrisburg – 5-11, 180 senior
Cade Pribula, Central York – 6-1, 200 senior
Ricky Ortega, Coatesville – 6-0, 190 junior
Tommy Friberg, State College – 6-5, 200 junior
Running Back
Nyzair Smith, Dallastown – 5-10, 187 senior
Aaron Young, Coatesville – 5-11, 190 senior
Shamar Edwards, North Penn – 5-11, 190 senior
Damon Horton, Hazleton – 5-10, 200 senior
Elijah Morales, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-9, 160 senior
Wide Receiver
Dapree Bryant, Coatesville – 5-8, 175 junior
Johnny Freeman, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 205 junior
Tommy Manos, Nazareth – 6-0, 180 senior
Jacob Hunsinger, Hazleton – 6-1, 185 senior
Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 175 sophomore
Tight End
Nick Gallo, Council Rock South – 6-4, 235 senior
Offensive Line
Andrew Kristofic, Pine-Richland – 6-6, 275 senior
Ramsey Kifolo, State College – 6-3, 315 junior
Mike Katic, Pine-Richland – 6-3, 280 senior
Raymond Christas, Dallastown – 6-2, 260 senior
Ricky Santiago, Coatesville – 6-5, 305 senior
Athlete
Marques Mason, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-8, 165 senior
Dresyn Green, State College – 5-10, 170 sophomore
Specialist
Jack Rodenberger, Manheim Twp. – 6-0, 175 senior
Defensive Line
Trevor Harris, Liberty – 6-3, 235 senior
Dionte Nichols, Harrisburg – 6-2, 230 senior
Cade Brennan, Garnet Valley – 6-4, 235 senior
Brian Dallas, Pittsburgh C.C. – 6-4, 225 senior
Linebacker
Tristan Wheeler, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-2, 225 senior
Andre White Jr., Harrisburg – 6-3, 215 senior
Tyler King, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 220 senior
Myles Talley, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-10, 200 senior
Elijah Workinger, Red Lion – 6-5, 250 senior
Adam Burkhart, Central Dauphin – 5-11, 215 senior
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 200 sophomore
Defensive Back
Joey Porter Jr., North Allegheny – 6-2, 187 senior
Keaton Ellis, State College – 6-1, 185 senior
Sammy Knipe, State College – 6-1, 210 sophomore
Dom Dodson, Pittsburgh C.C. – 5-11, 185 senior
Isaiah Gilmore, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 185 senior
Athlete
Cohen Russell, State College – 5-8, 175 senior
Donte Kent, Harrisburg – 5-11, 170 junior
Player of the Year: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep
Coach of the Year: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg
