Latest News

10 Centre County football players are named All-State

By CDT staff

December 27, 2018 03:43 PM

Penns Valley’s Ryan Ripka rushed for more than 1,000 yards and had more than 500 receiving yards.
Penns Valley’s Ryan Ripka rushed for more than 1,000 yards and had more than 500 receiving yards. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penns Valley’s Ryan Ripka rushed for more than 1,000 yards and had more than 500 receiving yards. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Ten football players from Centre County high schools were named All-State Thursday as the teams from Class 6A, 4A and 2A were released. All-State teams from the remaining classes will be named Friday.

Penns Valley had three players chosen in 2A, Bellefonte had one selection in 4A, and State College totaled 6 in Class 6A.

Quarterback Aaron Tobias, tight end Logan Snyder and offensive athlete Ryan Ripka were named from Penns Valley, while defensive lineman Caleb Rockey was selected All-State from Bellefonte.

The State College players selected include quarterback Tommy Friberg, offensive lineman Ramsey Kifolo, offensive athlete Dresyn Green, defensive backs Keaton Ellis and Sammy Knipe and defensive athlete Cohen Russell.

Since 2009, sports writers who cover high school football around the Commonwealth have overseen the all-state process. Players are nominated in all six classifications, and then a statewide ballot is issued to afford all writers the opportunity to cast their votes.

2018 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAMS

CLASS 2A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Stone Hollenbach, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 200 senior

Skyy Moore, Shady Side Academy – 5-11, 185 senior

Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley – 6-2, 195 junior

John Caldwell, Ligonier Valley – 5-10, 150 senior

Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge – 6-1, 163 sophomore

Derek Johncour, Avonworth – 6-3, 181 senior



Running Back

Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven – 5-9, 200 junior

Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia – 5-10, 195 junior

Christian Clutter, McGuffey – 6-0, 180 senior

Kam Williams, Steel Valley – 6-0, 185 senior

Kobe Joseph, Sharpsville – 6-3, 220 senior



Wide Receiver

Bryan Dworek, Brookville – 5-11, 175 senior

Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley – 5-11, 170 senior

Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 215 junior

Cabe Park, Brookville – 5-9, 165 senior



Tight End

Logan Snyder, Penns Valley – 6-2, 200 junior



Offensive Line

Ja’Quay Hubbard, Sharpsville – 6-6, 315 senior

Austin Homan, Schuylkill Haven – 6-0, 243 senior

Troy Donlan, Southern Columbia – 6-0, 260 senior

Dylan Dininny, Richland – 6-5, 255 senior

Oak Six, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 265 senior



Athlete

Ryan Ripka, Penns Valley – 5-8, 160 senior

Aidan Houser, Wellsboro – 5-9, 165 junior



Specialist

Zane Puhala, Brockway – 5-10, 175 senior



DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Michael Hood, Mount Carmel – 6-0, 200 senior

Jimmy Reed, Wilmington – 6-2, 225 senior

Collin Instone, Richland – 6-3, 260 senior

Jordan Gray, Wilmington – 6-1, 235 senior

Harris Kohl, York Catholic – 6-0, 200 senior

Hunter Brown, Wellsboro – 6-4, 220 senior



Linebacker

Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 190 junior

Colton Richards, Wilmington – 6-2, 270 senior

Todd Hill, Steel Valley – 5-10, 225 senior

Max Tillett, Southern Columbia – 6-0, 190 junior

Garrett David, North Penn-Mansfield – 6-3, 225 senior

Jarred Kohl, York Catholic – 6-1, 205 senior



Defensive Back

Cameron Marett, Wilmington – 5-8, 175 senior

Macen Akers, Everett – 6-1, 180 senior

Daniel Walker, Washington – 6-3, 210 senior

Daunte Allegretto, Ridgway – 5-8, 145 senior



Athlete

Robert Pontius, Wilmington – 6-4, 195 senior



Player of the Year: Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia

Coach of the Year: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington



CLASS 4A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jamie Diven, South Fayette – 6-1, 195 senior

Chase Diehl, Bishop McDevitt – 6-0, 205 senior

Isaac Rumery, Clearfield – 6-1, 205 senior

Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-4, 195 junior



Running Back

Billy Lucas, Cathedral Prep – 6-0, 205 senior

Ian Csicsek, Saucon Valley – 5-10, 185 senior

Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 190 senior

Mason Kordish, Valley View – 5-8, 170 senior

Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic – 5-10, 187 junior



Wide Receiver

Nazir Burnett, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 175 senior

Mike Trimbur, South Fayette – 5-11, 180 senior

Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 180 junior

Yusuf Terry, Imhotep Charter – 6-4, 175 senior



Tight End

Demonte Martin, Eastern York – 6-5, 195 senior



Offensive Line

Chris Oliver, Cathedral Prep – 6-4, 293 senior

Tim Weaver, Saucon Valley – 6-5, 285 senior

Dalton Daddona, Bethlehem Catholic – 6-3, 280 senior

Quentin Bloom, Clearfield – 6-0, 307 junior

Shane Murphy, Berks Catholic – 6-4, 270 senior

Marlon Westcott, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 305 senior



Athlete

Janaasah Boone, Valley View – 6-0, 175 junior

Abdul MacFoy, Berks Catholic – 5-7, 165 junior



Specialist

Ryan Coe, South Fayette – 6-2, 225 senior



DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Joey Scarabino, Cathedral Prep – 6-3, 241 senior

Caleb Rockey, Bellefonte – 6-3, 245 senior

Ryan Bodolus, Pottsgrove – 6-1, 220 senior

David Tomb, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 205 senior

Luke Painton, Berks Catholic – 6-7, 245 senior

Carter Christopher, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 285 senior



Linebacker

Brandon George, Berks Catholic – 6-4, 240 senior

Paul Carreras, Bethlehem Catholic – 6-0, 225 senior

Traon Jones, Valley View – 5-5, 155 senior

Hunter O’Connor, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior

Dray Donley, Bishop McDevitt – 6-0, 215 senior



Defensive Back

Teagan Wilk, Berwick – 5-11, 180 junior

Alex MacKenzie, Conrad Weiser – 6-3, 195 senior

Nehemiah Figueroa, Pottstown – 5-10, 170 senior

Jaden Duplessis, Valley View – 6-1, 175 senior



Athlete

Tykee Smith, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 190 senior

Kenyon Johnson, West Perry – 5-11, 180 junior



Player of the Year: Billy Lucas, Cathedral Prep

Coach of the Year: Mike Mischler, Cathedral Prep



CLASS 6A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 195 sophomore

Kane Everson, Harrisburg – 5-11, 180 senior

Cade Pribula, Central York – 6-1, 200 senior

Ricky Ortega, Coatesville – 6-0, 190 junior

Tommy Friberg, State College – 6-5, 200 junior



Running Back

Nyzair Smith, Dallastown – 5-10, 187 senior

Aaron Young, Coatesville – 5-11, 190 senior

Shamar Edwards, North Penn – 5-11, 190 senior

Damon Horton, Hazleton – 5-10, 200 senior

Elijah Morales, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-9, 160 senior



Wide Receiver

Dapree Bryant, Coatesville – 5-8, 175 junior

Johnny Freeman, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 205 junior

Tommy Manos, Nazareth – 6-0, 180 senior

Jacob Hunsinger, Hazleton – 6-1, 185 senior

Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 175 sophomore



Tight End

Nick Gallo, Council Rock South – 6-4, 235 senior



Offensive Line

Andrew Kristofic, Pine-Richland – 6-6, 275 senior

Ramsey Kifolo, State College – 6-3, 315 junior

Mike Katic, Pine-Richland – 6-3, 280 senior

Raymond Christas, Dallastown – 6-2, 260 senior

Ricky Santiago, Coatesville – 6-5, 305 senior



Athlete

Marques Mason, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-8, 165 senior

Dresyn Green, State College – 5-10, 170 sophomore



Specialist

Jack Rodenberger, Manheim Twp. – 6-0, 175 senior



Defensive Line

Trevor Harris, Liberty – 6-3, 235 senior

Dionte Nichols, Harrisburg – 6-2, 230 senior

Cade Brennan, Garnet Valley – 6-4, 235 senior

Brian Dallas, Pittsburgh C.C. – 6-4, 225 senior



Linebacker

Tristan Wheeler, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-2, 225 senior

Andre White Jr., Harrisburg – 6-3, 215 senior

Tyler King, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 220 senior

Myles Talley, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-10, 200 senior

Elijah Workinger, Red Lion – 6-5, 250 senior

Adam Burkhart, Central Dauphin – 5-11, 215 senior

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 200 sophomore



Defensive Back

Joey Porter Jr., North Allegheny – 6-2, 187 senior

Keaton Ellis, State College – 6-1, 185 senior

Sammy Knipe, State College – 6-1, 210 sophomore

Dom Dodson, Pittsburgh C.C. – 5-11, 185 senior

Isaiah Gilmore, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 185 senior



Athlete

Cohen Russell, State College – 5-8, 175 senior

Donte Kent, Harrisburg – 5-11, 170 junior



Player of the Year: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep

Coach of the Year: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg

  Comments  

things to do