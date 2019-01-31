Centre Daily Times names new executive editor

Adam Smeltz is set to be the new executive editor of the Centre Daily Times, president and publisher Janet Santostefano announced Thursday.
Smeltz, who began his journalism career at the CDT and reported in State College for about 10 years, is scheduled to assume his role Feb. 18.
“We’re looking forward to having Adam return home to Centre Daily Times in the role of executive editor and to the passion he’ll bring to an already dynamic team,” Santostefano said. “His positive energy and contagious enthusiasm for both Centre County and independent journalism are evident in every conversation you have with him.”
The State College Area High School and Penn State University graduate most recently worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. While there, he was chosen for a National Press Foundation fellowship and reported on the Pittsburgh City Council, Mayor Bill Peduto and the city’s stricken water system.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He also worked for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. During his stint there, he worked on a monthslong investigation into a fatal Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in the Pittsburgh Veterans Affairs health care system.
“To rejoin the newsroom where I came up is a huge opportunity to serve, give back and shepherd the public-service reporting that central Pennsylvania needs to thrive,” Smeltz said.
Smeltz will replace John Roach, whose last day at the CDT was Jan. 2.
“I’m especially thrilled to work with this staff, which shows the energy, drive and skill to find and unravel the region’s biggest untold stories,” Smeltz said. “In the fast-evolving digital age of news, this team is running headlong into the challenges it faces while reinvigorating the CDT’s traditional best qualities — strong community bonds, fierce independence and always putting the reader first.”
He grew up in Jefferson and Centre counties and plans to reside in Centre County.
Comments