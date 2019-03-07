Latest News

Police: Child suffers skull fracture in Huntingdon County wreck; driver put under arrest

March 07, 2019 04:38 PM

A Huntingdon woman was detained after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday that injured two people in Warriors Mark Township, including a 3-year-old boy, state police at Huntingdon said.

Dawn Marie Elensky was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, according to a police report. She was driving a Chevrolet Uplander that failed to stop and rear-ended a Honda Fit around 5 p.m. at state Route 453 and Hundred Springs Road, police said.

The Honda went spinning, according to the report. A passenger in the Honda was taken to UPMC Altoona, where she underwent surgery for internal bleeding in her abdomen and a blood clot, police said. The boy, also in the Honda, was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh with a fractured skull, internal bleeding and swelling on his brain, according to the report.

He was in and out of consciousness and bleeding from his ears, police said. They reported no injuries to either driver. Both of the injured are from Huntingdon, according to the report.

An investigation is continuing. Police said they plan to release more information. Elensky could not be reached immediately for comment late Thursday.

