Man shot dead in State College had brandished knife, confronted police, according to court document

The man shot and killed by a State College police officer on Wednesday had confronted police and brandished a knife just before the fatal shooting, according to an affidavit filed by state police at Rockview.

Osaze Osagie, 29, of State College didn’t obey several verbal commands to drop the knife and instead “came after the officers” who were at his residence to serve a mental health warrant, the affidavit reads. “This caused an officer to discharge his firearm, striking (Osagie) and killing him.”

Four spent 9 mm casings, a Taser and a bullet fragment are among the items seized from the Old Boalsburg Road apartment where the confrontation happened, according to the document. A state police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The affidavit, obtained Thursday by the Centre Daily Times, is part of a search warrant and authorization that state police filed with District Judge Allen W. Sinclair after the shooting inside the Marvin Gardens complex. State police wanted to seize the knife, Osagie’s medication and his cell phone, among other materials, according to the filing.

Borough police had gone to the apartment about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after Osagie’s father reported him missing, state police said. The father had said his son was “acting erratically for a couple of weeks, similar to when he is off his medication,” according to the affidavit.

Text messages from Osagie showed he had been threatening to harm himself and others, so authorities issued the mental health warrant as he was entered into a database of missing and endangered people, state police said in the filing.

The borough officers involved in the shooting incident have been placed on administrative leave — in line with borough policy — pending the outcome of the investigation, State College police Chief John Gardner has said. Their names have not been released. Gardner has described Osagie as an African-American.

A public vigil to mourn Osagie is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Allen Street gates in downtown State College.

This breaking-news report will be updated.