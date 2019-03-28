Winter Jam will bring Christian music superstars, new tour features to Penn State

Christian music’s largest annual tour makes its return to Happy Valley this weekend when Winter Jam Tour Spectacular arrives at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday. Guests can expect three hours of music and nearly a dozen acts from a variety of genres.
This year’s show features some tour firsts, including Winter Jam’s new 360-degree center stage, which allows audience members to encircle musical acts on all sides. This year’s concert is headlined by Christian music superstars Newsboys United, the latest iteration of longstanding Christian rock group Newsboys. Newsboys United brings together current band members and previous vocalists Peter Furler and Phil Joel and precedes an upcoming album, set to release in May.
Michael Tait, lead singer of the group since 2010 and formerly one third of Christian rock band DC Talk, says the group has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming shows, with lots of rehearsals and “working on moments in the set to make it more special.”
Tait describes Winter Jam as “a local musical fair in your city” and “more than a concert, an experience.”
“It’s a night full of music — 10 bands. If you don’t like a band, wait a minute and it’ll change,” he said. “The music is uplifting and encouraging. We’re not trying to proselytize ... it’s just safe fun for the whole family.”
Relative newcomer to the Christian pop music scene and Dove Award-nominated Gotee recording artist Hollyn echoed the sentiment that attendees shouldn’t come out to Winter Jam expecting a worship service. Instead, it’s uplifting, authentic music that connects audience members and asks them to reflect.
“I’m trying to put authentic music out there that sounds relevant ... and give people a good show,” she said. “Underneath that is the truth and trying to promote a spirit of vulnerability, and writing music at a level that’s understandable no matter the walk of life you’re in and connecting with people where they’re at.”
She said her music offers an “underlying tone of connectivity and hopefully (brings people) some sort of peace and comfort in knowing they have a friend that’s going on the same journey as them. I think that requires being vulnerable and writing songs that are detailed and very honest with your walk and not just the highlights or low points, but everything in between. I want my music to be a process, so people can listen to it and be reminded of memories and instances in their own life ... where they leave asking questions about why something resonated with them so much.”
Winter Jam’s 2019 lineup also includes Grammy-nominated former American Idol finalist Danny Gokey; Grammy-winning recording artist Mandisa; Grammy-nominated tour creators NewSong; Rend Collective; LEDGER; Ty Brasel; Manic Drive; Dan Bremnes; and Adam Agee. Speakers include Dare2Share’s Greg Stier and Zane Black.
No tickets are required. Winter Jam entry is $15 at the door, only. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for Jam Nation members.
If you go
What: Winter Jam Tour Spectacular
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park
Info: www.bjc.psu.edu
