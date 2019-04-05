The Field Burger & Tap is open again after a temporary closure. Here’s what’s new

Some of your favorite places that closed in 2018 Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year

Diners arriving at The Field Burger & Tap at Toftrees Golf Resort early last month may have been disappointed to find the venue closed. The Patton Township restaurant recently shuttered its doors temporarily for some long-awaited remodels, but is now up and running once again.

According to Traci Mannino, food and beverage manager, the closure had been planned for about a year, but it had been difficult to pick suitable dates, as the remodels required a two-week window during which there was no banquet business booked.

“We had a new hood system installed in our kitchen. The new system is more efficient and covers the banquet side of the kitchen,” Mannino said. “The addition of the banquet side is new.”

The new hood was needed because of the increase in The Field’s business and banquet business, she said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Laura Phillippi, director of sales and marketing, said the restaurant’s new private room for banquets and private parties has been christened “The Field Alcove.”

While average breakfast, lunch and dinner guests at The Field Burger & Tap won’t notice any changes to the dining experience, as the new hood system is more of an impact on internal operations, those with larger parties will certainly see the difference.

Any Centre Country resident who’s tried to get a table at The Field Burger & Tap for more than two or three on a busy weekend can attest to, lengthy waits were often required. Since the restaurant doesn’t take reservations, it can be difficult to plan a meal ahead of time for a large group of friends or family. Now, those groups have the option of booking The Field Alcove, for a private space that’s guaranteed available upon arrival.

“The Field itself is not a large space, and we don’t take reservations,” Mannino said. “The Field Alcove allows us to accommodate large parties who want to experience The Field menu and service and be seated together.”

The Field Alcove can accommodate up to 30 guests at one time and those interested in the new private dining option can give the Toftrees sales team a call for availability, as there is a room rental fee associated with the space.

In conjunction with adding The Field Alcove, The Field Burger & Tap plans to launch new banquet menus soon. Mannino said a banquet chef joins the team this month and the new hood system in the kitchen will give the team flexibility as far as possible menu items available to event planners and banquet guests.

“We are excited for wedding and golf season and are looking forward to sharing new menus,” she said.

Otherwise, the Field Burger & Tap menu gets a spring refresh this season and diners can expect to spot ingredients on the menu sourced from the local farmers markets. Menu updates can be found on The Field Burger & Tap’s Facebook and Instagram pages, at @TheFieldBurger, along with specials and limited-time menu items.