3 Clearfield County men sentenced after pleading guilty to repeated sex with animals

A Clearfield County Judge called three men “sick” on Monday before sentencing them to state prison for repeatedly having sex with the animals on their farm.

Marc Thomas Measnikoff, 35, originally from Linden, New Jersey, Terry James Wallace, 41, formerly of Blair County and Matthew Joseph Brubaker, 33, from Maumee, Ohio, were all living on a makeshift farm in Munson.

Measnikoff was reportedly working at Walmart in State College prior to his arrest in August with the others.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the three men had been having sexual intercourse for years with various animals including dogs, horses, a cow and a goat on the farm they owned. There are video recordings of some of the criminal acts.

On Monday, Judge Paul Cherry sentenced each man to 20 to 41 years in state prison after they pleaded guilty to 730 misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with animals and 730 summary counts of cruelty to animals.

They also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor corruption of minors. At one point a teenager had stayed with them on the property, which has no running water or electricity, according to court documents.

Each of their attorneys argued against what they called an excessive sentence for people with no prior criminal record.

Cherry commented that “just when you think you have seen everything, something like this comes before me” then referred to it as “one of the most disgusting, despicable” cases he had ever seen.

He also stated the fact that they subjected a teen to this behavior was “inexcusable.”

After attorney Ryan Sayers, who was representing Brubacker, stated this was not a crime against a human or a violent crime, District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. responded that “this was a violent crime. It was a rape of animals.”

Referring to the video footage, Shaw said what he saw “burned my corneas and will live with me for the rest of my life.”

He compared the sentence to those for someone who had repeatedly abused a child and agreed they needed to be punished for each count.

Cherry pointed out the sentence could have been worse, as they received consecutive sentences of three to six months for only 78 of the 730 counts of sex with an animal. For the remaining counts, they were given two years concurrent probation.

During the sentencings, Cherry also said he hoped the men would receive the counseling they need in state prison.