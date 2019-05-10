Who’s at risk for contracting the measles and how safe is the vaccine?

Getting vaccinated can help stop measles from spreading Since measles is still common in many countries, unvaccinated travelers bring measles to the U.S. and it can spread. But you can protect yourself, your family, and your community with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Since measles is still common in many countries, unvaccinated travelers bring measles to the U.S. and it can spread. But you can protect yourself, your family, and your community with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Since the start of the year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded 764 confirmed cases of the measles in 23 states — including Pennsylvania.

That marks the highest number of confirmed measles cases since the viral disease was declared eliminated in 2000, and the most since 1994.





So far in Pennsylvania, all cases have been confined to Allegheny County. But as the virus is highly contagious — up to 90% of people who are not immune and get close to a measles patient will become infected, the CDC says — the Centre Daily Times sat down with Geisinger pediatrician Dr. Katie Eisenhuth to talk about what people need to know to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

Measles is a virus that starts out just like the common cold and is transmitted through respiratory secretions, Eisenhuth said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“The dangerous thing about measles is that it stays in the air for about two hours after somebody coughs,” she said. “So you could walk into a room that is completely empty and get measles if somebody was in there an hour before who had been coughing.”

In the Pittsburgh area, where at least five cases have been reported, Allegheny County Health Department officials are warning people of locations where they might have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who thinks they or their family members have been exposed to the measles should limit contact with others and contact their primary care physician immediately, Eisenhuth said.

The early symptoms of measles are similar to those of other common illnesses, and difficult to distinguish as measles. What sets measles apart, Eisenhuth said, is the rash. It typically starts with white Koplik spots inside the mouth. Then a rash breaks out. The little red bumps typically start on the face, then spread down the body and out, she said.

“When you have that kind of rash, coupled with a fever, coupled with not being immune to measles and potential exposure, then we worry about measles,” she said.

Measles is contagious four days before the appearance of the rash and four days after.

The populations Eisenhuth says are most at risk for contracting measles are: children who haven’t yet gotten the CDC-recommended two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine; people with weakened immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatments; pregnant women or the elderly; and anyone else who has not been vaccinated.

“The best way to protect yourself is to get the vaccine,” Eisenhuth said. “That’s the most important thing you can do. The vaccine is an amazing achievement. We started vaccinating against measles in 1963 and the rate has just gone down so far since then.”

Eisenhuth credited the resurgence of the virus to a decrease in immunizations.

The recommended two doses of the MMR vaccine is 97% effective in preventing the measles, according to the CDC, and one dose is 93% effective. The CDC recommends children get the first dose at 12 to 15 months, and the second at 4 to 6 years old. Anyone, however, can get a vaccine — or a third vaccine — at any age.

Anyone who is unsure whether or not they are vaccinated can check with their primary care provider, Eisenhuth said.

The possible complications that can occur from getting the MMR vaccine are a little pain around the injection site, and sometimes a bit of a fever, Eisenhuth said. About 15% of kids will have another fever and rash 10-14 days after the vaccine, she said.

“What is important to know is that there is no link between the measles, mumps (and) rubella vaccine and autism,” Eisenhuth said.

Measles, however, “is not a benign disease,” Eisenhuth said.

Complications of measles can be severe and even lead to death.

According to the CDC, 1 in 4 people who get measles will be hospitalized. Furthermore, one out of every 1,000 people with measles will develop brain swelling, known as encephalitis — which may lead to brain damage — and one or two out of every 1,000 measles cases end in death.

The most common cause of death from measles is pneumonia, which can develop in as many as one out of every 20 infected children, the CDC says.

Anyone with questions or concerns about measles or the MMR vaccine should contact their primary care physician, Eisenhuth said.