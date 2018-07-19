This Bellefonte event sold out in less than 2 hours. Here’s how to still get a ticket

At 10 a.m. on the first Friday in July, about 200 tickets for Bellefonte Under the Lights went on sale. By noon they were gone. History. Finito. That’s all she wrote, folks.
No one was more surprised — or thrilled— than event chairwoman and Bellefonte Borough Council member Melissa Hombosky. “We are overjoyed, I think, is putting it mildly,” Hombosky said.
Here’s what all of the excitement is about: from 5:30- 9 p.m. on Sept. 7, Downtown Bellefonte Inc. (with help from sponsor SPE Federal Credit Union) will host a community dinner along the waterfront. A three-course meal plus drinks will be provided courtesy of a long list of vendors that includes State Burger Co., Brothers Pizza, Bonfatto’s, Good Intent Cider, Big Spring Spirits and Dam Donuts, among others.
Vegetarian meals will also be available.
“(Guests) have great options and I think that they are going to have a tough time choosing,” Hombosky said.
Participating vendors will be lined up in front of the Gamble Mill, but guests are welcome to sit in the grass at Krauss Park or watch one of the several local artists scheduled to be painting nearby.
“You’re going to have a nighttime picnic with 200 of your friends and neighbors,” Hombosky said.
Anyone who spent the two-hour ticket window either sitting in a cubicle somewhere, doing some light gardening out back or watching a really engrossing movie on Netflix might be feeling slightly less enthused. If you’d already earmarked $40 of your hard-earned cash to hobnob with your fellow Bellefontians (Bellefontites?) over drinks and appetizers then fret not — Hombosky said that Downtown Bellefonte Inc. plans to make more tickets available sometime next week.
A waitlist is already online at downtownbellefonteinc.com.
“But again, they’re not going to last,” Hombosky said.
