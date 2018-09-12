Apple dumplings, pumpkin patches and more — your guide to Centre County fall festivals

Pumpkin spice lattes are back on the menu at Starbucks, Halloween decorations line store shelves — you know what’s coming next. It’s fall festival season.
OK, so fall isn’t yet calendar official, (that happens Sept. 22) but it’s definitely not too soon to plan where you’ll enjoy apple dumplings, pumpkin picking, chunkin’ and more.
Snow Shoe Fall Festival
What: The car and big rig show are just the start of this annual event. You’ll also find live entertainment, craft and flea market vendors and more. Proceeds benefit the Veteran’s Memorial Plaque Fund.
When: Sept. 15
Where: Snow Shoe Park
Info: www.facebook.com/SnowShoeFallFestival
Pumpkin/Succulent Canvas Painting Craft for Adults
What: Get artistic with the Holt Memorial Library Garden Club and create an autumn-themed wooden plaque.
When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: The Painting Broad Studio, 1 N. Front St., Philipsburg
Info: Register by Sept. 15. thepaintingbroad.com
6th annual Oktoberfest
What: The Millheim Fire Company will host an event featuring live music, dancing, food and, of course, brews.
When: noon-6 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Millheim Fire Company, 103-105 North St., Millheim
Info: www.facebook.com/events/309165619886585
Family Fall Festival
What: A fall celebration featuring pumpkins, games and activities.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Chick-fil-A, 1938 N. Atherton St., State College
Info: www.cfarestaurant.com/happyvalley
Applefest/Car Show
What: Could this be your first apple dumpling of the season? You’ll be able to find the signature fall treat at this annual event, which also features crafters, kettle soup demonstrations and live music.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Milesburg Museum and Historical Society, 205 Market St., Milesburg
Info: milesburgmuseum.weebly.com/events.html
Apple Cider Demonstration Day
What: See how it’s done, and taste it while you’re there.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda
Info: www.wayfruitfarm.com
Fall Holiday Craft Fair
What: Get a head start on holiday shopping with vendors, homemade crafts and food.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd., Port Matilda
Info: goodshepherd@dioceseaj.org
Fall Fest
What: Spread across two weekends, here’s your chance to take a hayride to the pumpkin patch to find the perfect gourd. While you’re there, check out the corn maze, animals, games and wine tasting.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 13-14
Where: Wasson Farm, 2545 Shingletown Road, State College
Info: www.facebook.com/Wasson-Farm-Market-168532409895357
Monster Hunt Race
What: An adventure scavenger race — in costume, of course.
When: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Black Moshannon State Park, 4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg
Info: runsignup.com/Race/PA/Philipsburg/MonsterHuntRace
Fall Food Festival
What: Tait Farm Foods will feature its best recipes from the harvest season. From vegan and vegetarian favorites to dishes for meat lovers and more, come hungry to this event.
When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Tait Farm Foods, 179 Tait Road, Centre Hall
Info: taitfarmfoods.com
Fall Fest at Calvary Harvest Fields
What: A community event with free activities for all ages — bubble soccer, inflatables, children’s crafts and more.
When: noon-4 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg
Info: www.facebook.com/events/496320504217153
Apple Festival
What: There’s more than a few things going on at this festival — there’s a petting zoo, crafters, apple slingshot, to name some. It’s also a chance to find the perfect pumpkin after a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13 and 20
Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda
Info: www.wayfruitfarm.com
Family Tricks & Treats
What: The YMCA of Centre County opens its doors to the community with a haunted house, arts and crafts, swimming and more.
When: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: YMCA of Centre County, 677 W. Whitehall Road, State College
Info: www.ymcaofcentrecounty.org
Fall Foliage Motorcycle Ride & Lunch
What: The annual event starts with a pig roast and silent auction and ends with a scenic motorcycle ride for those who want to join. All donations from the event go to the Heidi Michelle Memorial fund, which supports local community programs and youth in need.
When: noon-2 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Faith Church, 512 Hughes St., Bellefonte
Info: fallfoliagebikeride.com
Halloween and Fall Foliage Train Rides
What: One is spooky, one is scenic. If you’re interested in either, you should book early because rides often fill up.
When: Oct. 19-21
Where: depart from Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce, 320 W. High St., Bellefonte
Info: www.bellefontetrain.org/ticket-window/fall-foliage
Pumpkin Festival
What: See hundreds of lighted jack-o’-lanterns on display at The Arboretum at Penn State’s annual event. You can also check out seasonal displays and family activities. Want to enter the jack-o’-lantern contest? The Arboretum will give 1,000 away to contest entrants from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 14.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 4-9 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park
Info: arboretum.psu.edu
Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival
What: Pumpkins soar high at this annual festival, held by the Howard Fire Company. Chunkin’ is just part of it — there’s also music, vendors, food and more.
When: Oct. 20
Where: Bald Eagle State Park, Howard
Info: www.facebook.com/HowardFireCompanyFallPunkinChunkinFestival
October Fest
What: You know the drill — German foods, good beer. This event, though, puts a Central Pa. twist on the traditional event.
When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Tait Farm Foods, 179 Tait Road, Centre Hall
Info: taitfarmfoods.com
HalloWine 5K Run
What: Yes, it’s exercise, but this “Halloween-themed” run also includes stops for wine or beer tasting, and ends with a celebratory glass.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall
Info: www.leftrightrepeat.net
Talleyrand Fall Festival
What: This fest boasts activities for adults and kids, with a parade that starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Bellefonte Elementary School.
When: noon-4 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte
