Pumpkins are on display and available for purchase during the Wasson Farm Fall Fest in October 2017 at Wasson Farm. Phoebe Sheehan Centre Daily Times, file

Good Life

Apple dumplings, pumpkin patches and more — your guide to Centre County fall festivals

By Jessica McAllister

September 12, 2018 03:42 PM

Pumpkin spice lattes are back on the menu at Starbucks, Halloween decorations line store shelves — you know what’s coming next. It’s fall festival season.

OK, so fall isn’t yet calendar official, (that happens Sept. 22) but it’s definitely not too soon to plan where you’ll enjoy apple dumplings, pumpkin picking, chunkin’ and more.

Snow Shoe Fall Festival

What: The car and big rig show are just the start of this annual event. You’ll also find live entertainment, craft and flea market vendors and more. Proceeds benefit the Veteran’s Memorial Plaque Fund.

When: Sept. 15

Where: Snow Shoe Park

Info: www.facebook.com/SnowShoeFallFestival

Pumpkin/Succulent Canvas Painting Craft for Adults

What: Get artistic with the Holt Memorial Library Garden Club and create an autumn-themed wooden plaque.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: The Painting Broad Studio, 1 N. Front St., Philipsburg

Info: Register by Sept. 15. thepaintingbroad.com

6th annual Oktoberfest

What: The Millheim Fire Company will host an event featuring live music, dancing, food and, of course, brews.

When: noon-6 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Millheim Fire Company, 103-105 North St., Millheim

Info: www.facebook.com/events/309165619886585

Oktoberfest1.JPG
The Millheim Oktoberfest benefits the Millheim Fire Company.
Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Family Fall Festival

What: A fall celebration featuring pumpkins, games and activities.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Chick-fil-A, 1938 N. Atherton St., State College

Info: www.cfarestaurant.com/happyvalley

Applefest/Car Show

What: Could this be your first apple dumpling of the season? You’ll be able to find the signature fall treat at this annual event, which also features crafters, kettle soup demonstrations and live music.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Milesburg Museum and Historical Society, 205 Market St., Milesburg

Info: milesburgmuseum.weebly.com/events.html

dumplin1.JPG
Apple dumplings will be available at many area fall festivals.
Centre Daily Times, file

Apple Cider Demonstration Day

What: See how it’s done, and taste it while you’re there.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda

Info: www.wayfruitfarm.com

Fall Holiday Craft Fair

What: Get a head start on holiday shopping with vendors, homemade crafts and food.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd., Port Matilda

Info: goodshepherd@dioceseaj.org

Fall Fest

What: Spread across two weekends, here’s your chance to take a hayride to the pumpkin patch to find the perfect gourd. While you’re there, check out the corn maze, animals, games and wine tasting.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 13-14

Where: Wasson Farm, 2545 Shingletown Road, State College

Info: www.facebook.com/Wasson-Farm-Market-168532409895357

Monster Hunt Race

What: An adventure scavenger race — in costume, of course.

When: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Black Moshannon State Park, 4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg

Info: runsignup.com/Race/PA/Philipsburg/MonsterHuntRace

1007_BlackMoRun5.JPG
Christopher Warren runs toward the snake pit during the 2017 Monster Hunt Race at Black Moshannon State Park.
Phoebe Sheehan Centre Daily Times, file

Fall Food Festival

What: Tait Farm Foods will feature its best recipes from the harvest season. From vegan and vegetarian favorites to dishes for meat lovers and more, come hungry to this event.

When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Tait Farm Foods, 179 Tait Road, Centre Hall

Info: taitfarmfoods.com

Fall Fest at Calvary Harvest Fields

What: A community event with free activities for all ages — bubble soccer, inflatables, children’s crafts and more.

When: noon-4 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg

Info: www.facebook.com/events/496320504217153

Apple Festival

What: There’s more than a few things going on at this festival — there’s a petting zoo, crafters, apple slingshot, to name some. It’s also a chance to find the perfect pumpkin after a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13 and 20

Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda

Info: www.wayfruitfarm.com

Family Tricks & Treats

What: The YMCA of Centre County opens its doors to the community with a haunted house, arts and crafts, swimming and more.

When: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: YMCA of Centre County, 677 W. Whitehall Road, State College

Info: www.ymcaofcentrecounty.org

Fall Foliage Motorcycle Ride & Lunch

What: The annual event starts with a pig roast and silent auction and ends with a scenic motorcycle ride for those who want to join. All donations from the event go to the Heidi Michelle Memorial fund, which supports local community programs and youth in need.

When: noon-2 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: Faith Church, 512 Hughes St., Bellefonte

Info: fallfoliagebikeride.com

Halloween and Fall Foliage Train Rides

What: One is spooky, one is scenic. If you’re interested in either, you should book early because rides often fill up.

When: Oct. 19-21

Where: depart from Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce, 320 W. High St., Bellefonte

Info: www.bellefontetrain.org/ticket-window/fall-foliage

Pumpkin Festival

What: See hundreds of lighted jack-o’-lanterns on display at The Arboretum at Penn State’s annual event. You can also check out seasonal displays and family activities. Want to enter the jack-o’-lantern contest? The Arboretum will give 1,000 away to contest entrants from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 14.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 4-9 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park

Info: arboretum.psu.edu

Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival

What: Pumpkins soar high at this annual festival, held by the Howard Fire Company. Chunkin’ is just part of it — there’s also music, vendors, food and more.

When: Oct. 20

Where: Bald Eagle State Park, Howard

Info: www.facebook.com/HowardFireCompanyFallPunkinChunkinFestival

IMG_photo_3_4_1_I4CLMA4H_L350003043.JPG
The Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival will be held Oct. 20 at Bald Eagle State Park.
Centre Daily Times, file

October Fest

What: You know the drill — German foods, good beer. This event, though, puts a Central Pa. twist on the traditional event.

When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Tait Farm Foods, 179 Tait Road, Centre Hall

Info: taitfarmfoods.com

HalloWine 5K Run

What: Yes, it’s exercise, but this “Halloween-themed” run also includes stops for wine or beer tasting, and ends with a celebratory glass.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall

Info: www.leftrightrepeat.net

Talleyrand Fall Festival

What: This fest boasts activities for adults and kids, with a parade that starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Bellefonte Elementary School.

When: noon-4 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte

Info: www.facebook.com/events/1547289712083099

