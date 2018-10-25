6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make

Need an easy and cheap costume for Halloween? We've got you covered. Follow these steps to make one of our spooky, or sweet, Halloween costumes that you can create at the last minute.
Goblins, Zombies & plenty of trick-or-treat fun: Your guide to Halloween in Centre County

By Lauren Muthler

October 25, 2018 09:36 AM

Anyone who thinks Halloween is just about trick-or-treating hasn’t been to Centre County in October.

From haunted caverns, zombies running amok at the old drive-in theater grounds, costume parades, zombie balls and safe trick-or-treats, there’s something for all ages to to enjoy across the county this weekend.

Here is a taste of what Halloween activities are on tap for the rest of the month:

Zombie Ball at the Mall

What: Zombie Ball at the Mall is much what it sounds like — a huge party with dancing, music and games. There’s even a “zombie walk” to get to the party. The mall will be filled with Halloween backgrounds and characters, while the vendors had out candy. A costume contest will be held at 6:30 p.m.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Nittany Mall, 2901 E. College Ave., College Township

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/234995697364920/

Ghosts and Goblins

What: Take a tour through two crystal caverns — one haunted and one natural — followed by a haunted trail and hayride.

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Lincoln Caverns, 7703 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon

Info: http://lincolncaverns.com/

TrickTreat 1.JPG
Betty Lazar, 94, laughs as she admires trick-or-treaters’ costumes at Eagle Valley Personal Home Care in 2017.
Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Safe Trick-or-Treat

What: Juniper Village assisted living and retirement community will be transformed with a Halloween theme as residents open their doors to welcome children and their parents to collect candy and show of their costumes.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Juniper Village Senior Living at Brookline, 1930 Cliffside Drive, State College

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/705293713196757/

Zombie Resistance: State College Zombie Haunt

What: Solve puzzles and make quick decisions to avoid getting infected by zombies in this tactical laser tag adventure at the old drive-in movie theater grounds.

When: 7-11 Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 3

Where: 1100 Benner Pike, State College

Info: http://www.basetactics.com/zombie-resistance-2018/

Trunk or Treat

What: For extra Halloween fun before the Philipsburg Halloween parade, stop over at the Philipsburg First Church of Christ for a chance to collect candy, play games and snack on hotdogs and popcorn.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Philipsburg First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg

Info: www.facebook.com/events/2173277839621867/

IMG_1028_BellefonteHallo_2_1_PDCNGUB1_L351635853.JPG
Bexleigh Weber, 11 months, peers out from her stroller while trick or treating at various Bellefonte store fronts in 2017 in Bellefonte.
Centre Daily Times, file

Bellefonte Halloween Parade

What: Sponsored by the Bellefonte Elks, families are invited to dress up and show off their best costumes as down Allegheny Street to the waterfront, where judges will be handing out prizes. After the parade, some downtown businesses will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

When: 11-11:30 a.m. for parade, noon-4 p.m. for trick-or-treating on Saturday

Where: Bellefonte Elementary School, on the corner of North Allegheny and West Lamb streets

Info: www.facebook.com/events/2119969284982806

Halloween Sippin’ Saturday

What: Halloween isn’t just for kids. Enjoy festive cocktails and wine while overlooking the fall foliage of Talleyrand Park.

When: 1-11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bello Vino Wine Bar, 325 W. High St., Bellefonte

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/758972804447483/

Halloween Parade

What: Ghosts, goblins and many other creatures will crawl through the streets of Philipsburg on Saturday for the annual Halloween parade. A shed giveaway will begin at 4 p.m.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Downtown Philipsburg

Info: www.facebook.com/philipsburgpa

Halloween8.JPG
The Zumba class from the Moshannon Valley YMCA danced as zombies in the Philipsburg Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012.
Centre Daily Times, file

Pennsylvania Furnace Community Halloween Party

What: Families with toddlers and elementary-aged children are invited to the Baileyville Grange for games, prizes and refreshments.

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Baileyville Community Hall, Pennsylvania Furnace

Info: http://calendar.centredaily.com/performer.aspx?perf_id=2535945

Halloween Bash for The Crooked House with The Crooked Line

What: Enjoy good bluegrass music, art and wine for good Halloween fun and to benefit the Crooked House. Costumes are encouraged but optional.

When: Mary’s Pink Church, 180 Union St., Julian

Where: 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/364840130942307/

Halloween Bash

What: Join Penn State’s National Student Speech Language Hearing Association for an afternoon of Halloween fun with puffy ghosts, spider webs and more.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College

Info: www.schlowlibrary.org/children

Annual Fall Fest and Trunk or Treat

What: Dress up the family and enjoy a welcoming, safe trick-or-treating environment with food, treats, crafts and storytelling.

When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 105 Zion Road, Boalsburg

Info: www.facebook.com/events/1942970119129388

First.JPG
Takumi Takano, 3, high-fives Ike the Spike during Safe & Seen at the Ballpark in 2017 at Lubrano Park.
Centre Daily Times, file

Safe and Seen in the Ballpark

What: Make sure to bring your best costumes for some trick-or-treating in the ballpark! Kids are invited to go “door to door,” filing up their Halloween bags with candy from area organizations and volunteers. Trick-or-treaters will also find ambulance tours, fall crafts and games awaiting them at Medlar Field.

When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: 112 Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, University Park

Info: www.milb.com/state-college/news/safe-and-seen-at-the-ballpark-is-this-sunday/c-299450134

Halloween Party

What: Celebrate Halloween with spooky fun games, crafts, snacks and a costume parade.

When: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Park Forest United Methodist Church, 1833 Park Forest Ave., State College

Info: www.facebook.com/events/1054866178019541

Halloween Costume Parade

What: In its 72nd year, the Centre Region Parks and Rec annual costume parade is a Halloween staple in Centre County. Judges will be choosing the best dressed in 10 different costume categories with cash prizes for the winners and free treat bags for all.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday

Where: The corner of College Avenue and Burrowes Street, State College

Info: www.facebook.com/events/261340941351930

1030_Parade1.JPG
Rieko Tsusaka holds Jin Kim during the CRPR Halloween Costume Parade in 2016 at Memorial Field.
Centre Daily Times, file

PSASM Trick-or-Treat Night

What: The Penn State Student Athlete Advisory Board invites the public to explore the All-Sports Museum as student-athletes hand out candy and greet families.

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday

Where: Penn State All-Sports Museum, 1 Beaver Stadium, University Park

Info: www.facebook.com/events/482164155613024

treat3.JPG
Giovanni Italia, 1, takes a piece of candy from Lady Lion basketball players at the Penn State All-Sport Museum Trick or Treat event in 2013.
Centre Daily Times, file

Spooky Stories in the Garden

What: Bring a blanket and get ready to snuggle in with some hot cider and listen to spooky tales from the “Scary Stores to Tell in the Dark” series.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Centre County Library, 203 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte

Info: www.centrecountylibrary.org

Trick-or-treating

What: Trick-or-treating in most Centre County municipalities will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Halfmoon Township will hold its trick-or-treat night from 5:40-8:30 p.m.

