Goblins, Zombies & plenty of trick-or-treat fun: Your guide to Halloween in Centre County

Anyone who thinks Halloween is just about trick-or-treating hasn’t been to Centre County in October.
From haunted caverns, zombies running amok at the old drive-in theater grounds, costume parades, zombie balls and safe trick-or-treats, there’s something for all ages to to enjoy across the county this weekend.
Here is a taste of what Halloween activities are on tap for the rest of the month:
Zombie Ball at the Mall
What: Zombie Ball at the Mall is much what it sounds like — a huge party with dancing, music and games. There’s even a “zombie walk” to get to the party. The mall will be filled with Halloween backgrounds and characters, while the vendors had out candy. A costume contest will be held at 6:30 p.m.
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday
Where: Nittany Mall, 2901 E. College Ave., College Township
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/234995697364920/
Ghosts and Goblins
What: Take a tour through two crystal caverns — one haunted and one natural — followed by a haunted trail and hayride.
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Lincoln Caverns, 7703 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon
Info: http://lincolncaverns.com/
Safe Trick-or-Treat
What: Juniper Village assisted living and retirement community will be transformed with a Halloween theme as residents open their doors to welcome children and their parents to collect candy and show of their costumes.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday
Where: Juniper Village Senior Living at Brookline, 1930 Cliffside Drive, State College
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/705293713196757/
Zombie Resistance: State College Zombie Haunt
What: Solve puzzles and make quick decisions to avoid getting infected by zombies in this tactical laser tag adventure at the old drive-in movie theater grounds.
When: 7-11 Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 3
Where: 1100 Benner Pike, State College
Info: http://www.basetactics.com/zombie-resistance-2018/
Trunk or Treat
What: For extra Halloween fun before the Philipsburg Halloween parade, stop over at the Philipsburg First Church of Christ for a chance to collect candy, play games and snack on hotdogs and popcorn.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Philipsburg First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg
Info: www.facebook.com/events/2173277839621867/
Bellefonte Halloween Parade
What: Sponsored by the Bellefonte Elks, families are invited to dress up and show off their best costumes as down Allegheny Street to the waterfront, where judges will be handing out prizes. After the parade, some downtown businesses will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.
When: 11-11:30 a.m. for parade, noon-4 p.m. for trick-or-treating on Saturday
Where: Bellefonte Elementary School, on the corner of North Allegheny and West Lamb streets
Info: www.facebook.com/events/2119969284982806
Halloween Sippin’ Saturday
What: Halloween isn’t just for kids. Enjoy festive cocktails and wine while overlooking the fall foliage of Talleyrand Park.
When: 1-11 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bello Vino Wine Bar, 325 W. High St., Bellefonte
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/758972804447483/
Halloween Parade
What: Ghosts, goblins and many other creatures will crawl through the streets of Philipsburg on Saturday for the annual Halloween parade. A shed giveaway will begin at 4 p.m.
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Downtown Philipsburg
Info: www.facebook.com/philipsburgpa
Pennsylvania Furnace Community Halloween Party
What: Families with toddlers and elementary-aged children are invited to the Baileyville Grange for games, prizes and refreshments.
When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Baileyville Community Hall, Pennsylvania Furnace
Info: http://calendar.centredaily.com/performer.aspx?perf_id=2535945
Halloween Bash for The Crooked House with The Crooked Line
What: Enjoy good bluegrass music, art and wine for good Halloween fun and to benefit the Crooked House. Costumes are encouraged but optional.
When: Mary’s Pink Church, 180 Union St., Julian
Where: 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/364840130942307/
Halloween Bash
What: Join Penn State’s National Student Speech Language Hearing Association for an afternoon of Halloween fun with puffy ghosts, spider webs and more.
When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College
Info: www.schlowlibrary.org/children
Annual Fall Fest and Trunk or Treat
What: Dress up the family and enjoy a welcoming, safe trick-or-treating environment with food, treats, crafts and storytelling.
When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 105 Zion Road, Boalsburg
Info: www.facebook.com/events/1942970119129388
Safe and Seen in the Ballpark
What: Make sure to bring your best costumes for some trick-or-treating in the ballpark! Kids are invited to go “door to door,” filing up their Halloween bags with candy from area organizations and volunteers. Trick-or-treaters will also find ambulance tours, fall crafts and games awaiting them at Medlar Field.
When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: 112 Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, University Park
Info: www.milb.com/state-college/news/safe-and-seen-at-the-ballpark-is-this-sunday/c-299450134
Halloween Party
What: Celebrate Halloween with spooky fun games, crafts, snacks and a costume parade.
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Park Forest United Methodist Church, 1833 Park Forest Ave., State College
Info: www.facebook.com/events/1054866178019541
Halloween Costume Parade
What: In its 72nd year, the Centre Region Parks and Rec annual costume parade is a Halloween staple in Centre County. Judges will be choosing the best dressed in 10 different costume categories with cash prizes for the winners and free treat bags for all.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday
Where: The corner of College Avenue and Burrowes Street, State College
Info: www.facebook.com/events/261340941351930
PSASM Trick-or-Treat Night
What: The Penn State Student Athlete Advisory Board invites the public to explore the All-Sports Museum as student-athletes hand out candy and greet families.
When: 6-8 p.m. Monday
Where: Penn State All-Sports Museum, 1 Beaver Stadium, University Park
Info: www.facebook.com/events/482164155613024
Spooky Stories in the Garden
What: Bring a blanket and get ready to snuggle in with some hot cider and listen to spooky tales from the “Scary Stores to Tell in the Dark” series.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Centre County Library, 203 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte
Info: www.centrecountylibrary.org
Trick-or-treating
What: Trick-or-treating in most Centre County municipalities will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Halfmoon Township will hold its trick-or-treat night from 5:40-8:30 p.m.
