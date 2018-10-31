‘This project is something special.’ CPI students complete veterans memorial in Centre Hall

Just in time for Veterans Day, Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science students have put the finishing touches on a new veteran memorial walkway at the American Legion Smith-Pletcher Post 779.
The HeroScape memorial project includes 700 square feet of pavers and seven pillars that represent the seven branches of the military. Any veteran can have their name or a family member’s name engraved on a paver and honored at the memorial for a $50 donation.
Among the students working on the walkway on Oct. 25 was Maddie Allen, a senior at Bellefonte Area High School. This is the second veteran memorial project Allen has worked on.
“We started working on this project in September and should be finished by early next week,” Allen said, “ we work during every school day unless it’s raining.”
Joe Luther, a horticulture and landscaping instructor at CPI, works with Allen and his other students to plan and construct outdoor projects such as this memorial walkway.
“This project is unlike previous ones because it is along a major roadway — Luther has received a lot of feedback about this project,” Allen said.
The project was made possible by a program started by contracting company EP Henry in 2011 called “HeroScaping.”
“This program helps us give back to the veterans that give so much to us,” said Rob Daniels, EP Henry representative.
EP Henry donated the pavers to help build the Centre Hall memorial, and it’s the fourth time EP Henry has partnered up with Luther and his class for a HeroScape project.
“Working with Joe is the perfect fit,” Daniels said, “these projects provide a good education for students in a real world atmosphere.”
A HeroScape project begins with a Legion reaching out to EP Henry and letting them know they are interested in building or restoring a memorial.
“This project has been in the works since last April or May,” Daniels said. “The Centre Hall Legion reached out to us and we were able to get the product, so we reached out to Joe with the idea of what we wanted and his class designed it.”
Tim Lake, the first vice commander of the Centre Hall Legion, stood with Luther and Daniels as the students worked on the walkway.
“The kids are doing a great job with this,” Lake said, “this project is something special — it feels great to give back and honor those who have served.”
An official dedication ceremony for the memorial will be held the Centre Hall Legion, 2928 Penns Valley Pike, Centre Hall, at 1 p.m. Nov. 9.
