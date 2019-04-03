Good Life
On the hunt for Easter events? There’s lots happening this month in Centre County
Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs
In Centre County, Easter egg hunts are for everyone — kids, teens, adults and even dogs. Here’s what to know about the egg hunts and Easter events coming up. For more events, visit calendar.centredaily.com.
Easter Eggstravaganza
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Nittany Mall, 2901 E. College Ave., State College
Info: Help welcome the Easter Bunny with activities including egg decorating, bunny bowling, a petting zoo and vendors. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1232319466942854 for more information.
Community Egg Hunt
When: noon-2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Port Matilda Community Park, Port Matilda
Info: The Easter Bunny will be handing out treats and taking photos during registration. After that, the hunt is on in the park.
Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt
When: 8:30-11 a.m. April 13
Where: Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg
Info: Start early at this event with a free breakfast followed by an egg hunt that begins at 10 a.m. There will also be a photo booth, children’s crafts and activities and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Spring Fling
When: noon-5 p.m. April 13
Where: downtown Philipsburg
Info: Pictures with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt for adults and children, egg painting, live music and food are part of this spring kick-off event.
Easter Hop
When: 1-3 p.m. April 13
Where: Nittany Mall, 2901 E. College Ave., State College
Info: This Easter themed dance with sensory collage and snack making is open to children with autism in elementary school or younger and their immediate family. Parents must register their children to attend by visiting www.crpr.org or calling 231-3071.
Easter-ly Egg Hunt
When: 12:50-1:30 p.m. April 14
Where: Easterly Parkway Elementary School, 234 Easterly Parkway, State College
Info: Children pre-K to 5th grade and their families are invited to join in an egg hunt on the Easterly Parkway Elementary School playground.
Easter Eggstravaganza
When: 4 p.m. April 14
Where: Philipsburg Church of the Nazarene, 3435 Philipsburg Bigler Highway
Info: This annual egg hunt for children through sixth grade starts with a meal. Call 342-3364 for more information.
All ages Easter egg hunt
When: 5:30 p.m. April 14
Where: Happy Valley Vineyard & Winery, 576 S. Foxpointe Drive, State College
Info: Tickets must be purchased by April 9 for this hunt for adults and kids around the winery property. Wine, beer and and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase during the event. For more information, email hvvwevents@gmail.com or call 308-8756.
Easter Biscuit Hunt
When: 6-8 p.m. April 17
Where: Wiscoy for Animals, 424 W. Aaron Drive, State College
Info: Dogs shouldn’t be left out of Easter egg hunts, either. Here, leashed dogs can search for treats around the store.
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
When: 7-9 p.m. April 17
Where: Living Hope Alliance Church of Bellefonte, 321 E. Howard St., Bellefonte
Info: Living Hope Alliance Church’s second annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt is for children 2-12 and their families, with hundreds of eggs and prizes to be found.
Teen Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
When: 8-9:15 p.m. April 17
Where: Millbrook Marsh Nature Center, 548 Puddintown Road, State College
Info: Teens should bring a flashlight, a basket, and appropriate shoes for this nighttime event. Pre-registration is required by April 12 by www.crpr.org.
Good Friday Egg Hunt
When: 3:30-4 p.m. April 19
Where: Bellefonte Community Children’s Garden, 203 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte
Info: The Centre County Library will host this event, which lasts until the eggs are gone.
Community Easter Egg Hunt
When: 9-11 a.m. April 20
Where: Christ Community Church, 200 Ellis Place, State College
Info: Games, bounce houses, raffles and more are part of this indoor Easter egg hunt. Visit www.cccsc.org for more information.
Pleasant Gap Easter Egg Hunt
When: 9-11 a.m. April 20
Where: Pleasant Gap Fire Company, 475 Robinson Lane, Pleasant Gap
Info: Co-sponsored by the Pleasant Gap Area Lioness, Pleasant Gap Fire Company and the Pleasant Gap Legion, this hunt is open to all children of Spring Township.
Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10-11:30 a.m. April 20
Where: State College Evangelical Free Church, 1243 Blue Course Drive, State College
Info: With a hunt held on the church lawn, this event also features games and activities.
Bellefonte Community Egg Hunt
When: 1-3 p.m. April 20
Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte
Info: It’s one of the biggest egg hunt events in the region, with children 12 years and younger invited to see the Easter Bunny and grab some of the 15,000 candy and prize-filled eggs. Check out www.visitbellefonte.com for more information.
Easter Egg Hunt
When: 1-2:30 p.m. April 20
Where: Fairbrook United Methodist Church, 4201 W. Whitehall Road, Pennsyvania Furnace
Info: Children up to age 12 are invited to participate in this egg hunt, which is followed by other activities for families.
Easter Egg Hunt
When: 1-3 p.m. April 20
Where: Oak Hall Regional Park, Boalsburg
Info: Hundreds of children attend Centre Region Parks and Recreation’s annual event, which also features yard games and the Easter Bunny’s apparance via the Boalsburg Fire Department. Check out www.crpr.org for more information.
Easter Egg Hunt
When: 2-4 p.m. April 20
Where: Miles Township Fire Company, 102 Broad St., Rebersburg
Info: Miles Township Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary hosts this hunt for children 12 and younger. The Easter Bunny will be there, too, with a raffle for kids after the egg hunt.
