On the hunt for Easter events? There’s lots happening this month in Centre County

Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs Mark Ivicic creates intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs and describes the process of using a kistka to spread wax on the pysanka egg. Ivicic, will show his eggs at the Bellefonte Art Museum. He creates the eggs in honor of his late aunt. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mark Ivicic creates intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs and describes the process of using a kistka to spread wax on the pysanka egg. Ivicic, will show his eggs at the Bellefonte Art Museum. He creates the eggs in honor of his late aunt.

In Centre County, Easter egg hunts are for everyone — kids, teens, adults and even dogs. Here’s what to know about the egg hunts and Easter events coming up. For more events, visit calendar.centredaily.com.

Easter Eggstravaganza

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Nittany Mall, 2901 E. College Ave., State College

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Info: Help welcome the Easter Bunny with activities including egg decorating, bunny bowling, a petting zoo and vendors. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1232319466942854 for more information.

Community Egg Hunt

When: noon-2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Port Matilda Community Park, Port Matilda

Info: The Easter Bunny will be handing out treats and taking photos during registration. After that, the hunt is on in the park.

Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt

When: 8:30-11 a.m. April 13

Where: Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg

Info: Start early at this event with a free breakfast followed by an egg hunt that begins at 10 a.m. There will also be a photo booth, children’s crafts and activities and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Spring Fling

When: noon-5 p.m. April 13

Where: downtown Philipsburg

Info: Pictures with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt for adults and children, egg painting, live music and food are part of this spring kick-off event.

Easter Hop

When: 1-3 p.m. April 13

Where: Nittany Mall, 2901 E. College Ave., State College

Info: This Easter themed dance with sensory collage and snack making is open to children with autism in elementary school or younger and their immediate family. Parents must register their children to attend by visiting www.crpr.org or calling 231-3071.

Easter-ly Egg Hunt

When: 12:50-1:30 p.m. April 14

Where: Easterly Parkway Elementary School, 234 Easterly Parkway, State College

Info: Children pre-K to 5th grade and their families are invited to join in an egg hunt on the Easterly Parkway Elementary School playground.

Easter Eggstravaganza

When: 4 p.m. April 14

Where: Philipsburg Church of the Nazarene, 3435 Philipsburg Bigler Highway

Info: This annual egg hunt for children through sixth grade starts with a meal. Call 342-3364 for more information.

All ages Easter egg hunt

When: 5:30 p.m. April 14

Where: Happy Valley Vineyard & Winery, 576 S. Foxpointe Drive, State College

Info: Tickets must be purchased by April 9 for this hunt for adults and kids around the winery property. Wine, beer and and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase during the event. For more information, email hvvwevents@gmail.com or call 308-8756.

Easter Biscuit Hunt

When: 6-8 p.m. April 17

Where: Wiscoy for Animals, 424 W. Aaron Drive, State College

Info: Dogs shouldn’t be left out of Easter egg hunts, either. Here, leashed dogs can search for treats around the store.

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

When: 7-9 p.m. April 17

Where: Living Hope Alliance Church of Bellefonte, 321 E. Howard St., Bellefonte

Info: Living Hope Alliance Church’s second annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt is for children 2-12 and their families, with hundreds of eggs and prizes to be found.

Teen Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

When: 8-9:15 p.m. April 17

Where: Millbrook Marsh Nature Center, 548 Puddintown Road, State College

Info: Teens should bring a flashlight, a basket, and appropriate shoes for this nighttime event. Pre-registration is required by April 12 by www.crpr.org.

Good Friday Egg Hunt

When: 3:30-4 p.m. April 19

Where: Bellefonte Community Children’s Garden, 203 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte

Info: The Centre County Library will host this event, which lasts until the eggs are gone.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

When: 9-11 a.m. April 20

Where: Christ Community Church, 200 Ellis Place, State College

Info: Games, bounce houses, raffles and more are part of this indoor Easter egg hunt. Visit www.cccsc.org for more information.

Pleasant Gap Easter Egg Hunt

When: 9-11 a.m. April 20

Where: Pleasant Gap Fire Company, 475 Robinson Lane, Pleasant Gap

Info: Co-sponsored by the Pleasant Gap Area Lioness, Pleasant Gap Fire Company and the Pleasant Gap Legion, this hunt is open to all children of Spring Township.

Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10-11:30 a.m. April 20

Where: State College Evangelical Free Church, 1243 Blue Course Drive, State College

Info: With a hunt held on the church lawn, this event also features games and activities.

Bellefonte Community Egg Hunt

When: 1-3 p.m. April 20

Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte

Info: It’s one of the biggest egg hunt events in the region, with children 12 years and younger invited to see the Easter Bunny and grab some of the 15,000 candy and prize-filled eggs. Check out www.visitbellefonte.com for more information.

Easter Egg Hunt

When: 1-2:30 p.m. April 20

Where: Fairbrook United Methodist Church, 4201 W. Whitehall Road, Pennsyvania Furnace

Info: Children up to age 12 are invited to participate in this egg hunt, which is followed by other activities for families.

Easter Egg Hunt

When: 1-3 p.m. April 20

Where: Oak Hall Regional Park, Boalsburg

Info: Hundreds of children attend Centre Region Parks and Recreation’s annual event, which also features yard games and the Easter Bunny’s apparance via the Boalsburg Fire Department. Check out www.crpr.org for more information.

Easter Egg Hunt

When: 2-4 p.m. April 20

Where: Miles Township Fire Company, 102 Broad St., Rebersburg

Info: Miles Township Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary hosts this hunt for children 12 and younger. The Easter Bunny will be there, too, with a raffle for kids after the egg hunt.