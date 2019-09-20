See recently renovated railroad tunnel and more at Poe Paddy State Park

How to stay safe when you’re running or hiking a trail Law enforcement and other experts suggest these tips on how to stay safe when you're running or hiking a trail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement and other experts suggest these tips on how to stay safe when you're running or hiking a trail.

Take in the natural beauty of Poe Paddy State Park Sunday with Centred Outdoors. This free guided adventure offers views of Penns Creek, Bald Eagle State Forest and the recently renovated railroad tunnel.

The 23-acre Poe Paddy State Park gets its name from the surrounding mountains — Poe Mountain to the east and Paddy Mountain to the west — and sits at the confluence of Big Poe Creek and Penns Creek. In the mid-to-late 1800s, the area was the site of the town of Poe Mills — one of the many logging towns that sprung up in central Pennsylvania at that time. Poe Paddy’s impressive rail tunnel is a reminder of the railway that allowed Poe Mills to transport their lumber harvest to market.

Like many of Pennsylvania’s state parks, the Civilian Conservation Corps completed extensive infrastructure projects in Poe Paddy during the Great Depression. The Corps constructed roads and bridges, built state park facilities, managed forests and cleaned streams.

The nearby Penns Creek is known for its healthy population of wild brown trout, making fly-fishing a popular activity in Poe Paddy. In late spring, local anglers flock to the area for the Green Drake hatch. The Green Drake is a large mayfly that trout in Penns Creek seem to find especially delicious. When winter sets in, the park’s gravel roads are open to cross country skiers and recreational snowmobilers.

Visitors to Sunday’s outing will have a few options. At 2 p.m., choose between a brisk walk/trail run with Josh Brock from Penns Valley Conservation Association, or an educational ecology tour along Penns Creek. At 3:30 p.m., enjoy an easy nature hike on the Mid State Trail identifying plant and animals along the way.

Planning to attend this week’s adventure? Here’s what you need to know:

What: Centred Outdoors: Poe Paddy Tunnel Adventure

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Poe Paddy State Park, Woodward, PA 16882

Directions: Cellphone service is not available at this location. Please visit centredoutdoors.org before you begin driving for specific directions to the parking area and look for Centred Outdoors signs as you approach the park.

What to bring:

A refillable water bottle

Sun protection including a hat and sunscreen

Bug repellant

Comfortable shoes (hiking boots are not necessary)

A light snack such as hand fruit, granola bar, etc.

Difficulty of hike: 2 miles, easy

Hike Times: Guided hikes begin at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Additional Information:

This is a pet friendly destination. Please keep your pet on a leash and clean up after your pet.

Portable restrooms are available at this destination

Hoste by ClearWater Conservancy, Centred Outdoors will continue hosting free, guided adventures through Oct. 6. The complete schedule can be seen at www.centredoutdoors.org, where users can login to create their own profile, RSVP, and receive weekly emails about each event. While online registration is not required, it is the best way to receive event updates. Look to the Good Life every week for complete details about the upcoming Centred Outdoors destination.