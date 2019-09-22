Mark your calendars, it’s fall festival time in Centre County

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’ Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

Monday marks the first official day of fall, but if you’ve been outside or to any major retailer or cafe, you know that the season has just about arrived.

It’s time to clear your calendars for fall festivals.

For a full list of events, or to submit an event we missed, visit calendar.centredaily.com.

Applefest/Car Show

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

What: Presented by the Milesburg Museum and Historical Society, this annual event features crafters, live music and more.

When: Sept. 28

Where: Milesburg Museum and Historical Society, 205 Market St., Milesburg

Info: https://milesburgmuseum.weebly.com/events.html

Harvestfest

What: Stroll through DelGrosso’s Park and check out vendors, food, and a Civil War encampment.

When: Sept. 28-29

Where: DelGrosso’s Park, 5342 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., Tipton

Info: https://www.mydelgrossopark.com/

Harvest Fest

What: Local food vendors will be on site to complement wine tastings, and an apple sale will be held to benefit the Rock Hill School in Linden Hall.

When: noon-4 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall

Info: https://www.mtnittanywinery.com/

Decoupage & Succulent-Adorned Pumpkins workshop

What: Learn to create masterpieces out of pumpkins of all sizes.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Tait Farm Foods, 179 Tait Road, Centre Hall

Info: https://www.taitfarmfoods.com/

Bedford’s Fall Foliage Festival

What: More than 400 artists and craftsmen will line the streets of downtown Bedford over two weekends.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 1-2 and 8-9

Where: downtown Bedford

Info: https://www.bedfordfallfoliagefestival.com/

OktoberFest at Tussey Mountain

What: A piece of Munich arrives in Boalsburg, with festive food, beer and music.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Tussey Mountain, 301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg

Info: http://www.tusseymountain.com/oktoberfest

Dutch Fall Festival

What: Celebrate the heritage of Pennsylvania Dutch culture with traditional foods, local entertainment, educational and historical demonstrations and more.

When: Oct. 5-6

Where: Aaronsburg Civic Club, 315 W. Aaron Square, Aaronsburg

Info: http://www.aaronsburgcc.org/dutch-fall-fest.html

Fall Fest

What: Wasson Farm will host two weekends of fun-packed events where visitors can also take a hayride to the pumpkin patch.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 12-13

Where: Wasson Farm, 2545 Shingletown Road, State College

Info: https://www.facebook.com/Wasson-Farm-Market-168532409895357/

Fall Fest at Wasson Farm on Shingletown Road will be spread out over two weekends. Lauren Muthler lmuthler@centredaily.com

Apple Cider Demonstration Day

What: Before taking a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch, check out cider pressing demonstrations or try samples.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda

Info: https://www.wayfruitfarm.com/

The Arboretum at Penn State’s Pumpkin Festival

What: Check out pumpkin carvings by local artists, students and community members displayed at The Arboretum at Penn State. On Oct. 12, the festival also includes family activities, live music and magician Ben Salinas. To enter the jack-o’-lantern contest, attend the pumpkin giveaway at the Arboretum from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6. Completed gourds must be received Oct. 11.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11 and 3-9 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park

Info: https://arboretum.psu.edu/visit/special-events/

The Arboretum at Penn State will host its annual Pumpkin Festival Oct. 11-12. Photo provided

Apple Festival

What: Take a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch to pick your own pumpkin, and also check out a craft show, apple sling shot and more.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 19

Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda

Info: https://www.wayfruitfarm.com/

Downtown Fall Fest

What: State College’s 20th annual festival features free pumpkins for kids, games, activities, food vendors and more.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: downtown State College

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/756965944773585/

Crafts and activities will be part of the 20th annual Downtown F Jessica McAllister jmcallister@centredaily.com

Punkin Chunkin Fall Fest

What: Pumpkins. Catapults. Sayers Lake. This annual event, a fundraiser for the Howard Fire Company, brings those things together for a fall festival like none other. Food and craft vendors will also be on hand.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Bald Eagle State Park, 149 Main Park Road, Howard

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/733324117064465/

Fall Foliage and Halloween rides

What: Train rides that offer scenic views.

When: Oct. 25-27

Where: depart from Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce, 320 W. High St., Bellefonte

Info: www.bellefontetrain.org/ticket-window/fall-foliage

Enchanted Halloween Trail and Festival

What: This community festival includes pumpkin carvings, music, games and the family-friendly Halloween Trail. Tickets for the Halloween Trail can be purchased by calling Shaver’s Creek at 863-2000 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

When: Oct. 26-27

Where: Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, 3400 Discovery Road, Petersburg

Info: https://www.shaverscreek.org/

Pumpkin Festival

What: If you haven’t picked your pumpkin yet, here’s your chance. This festival is also set to include a make-your-own caramel apple bar, apple pie baking contest and more.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda

Info: https://www.wayfruitfarm.com/

Talleyrand Fall Fest

What: Hosted by Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary, the festival will feature a parade and activities for kids and adults.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte

Info: https://www.bellefonte.com/community_events/912