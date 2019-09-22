Good Life
Mark your calendars, it’s fall festival time in Centre County
What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’
Monday marks the first official day of fall, but if you’ve been outside or to any major retailer or cafe, you know that the season has just about arrived.
It’s time to clear your calendars for fall festivals.
For a full list of events, or to submit an event we missed, visit calendar.centredaily.com.
Applefest/Car Show
What: Presented by the Milesburg Museum and Historical Society, this annual event features crafters, live music and more.
When: Sept. 28
Where: Milesburg Museum and Historical Society, 205 Market St., Milesburg
Info: https://milesburgmuseum.weebly.com/events.html
Harvestfest
What: Stroll through DelGrosso’s Park and check out vendors, food, and a Civil War encampment.
When: Sept. 28-29
Where: DelGrosso’s Park, 5342 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., Tipton
Info: https://www.mydelgrossopark.com/
Harvest Fest
What: Local food vendors will be on site to complement wine tastings, and an apple sale will be held to benefit the Rock Hill School in Linden Hall.
When: noon-4 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall
Info: https://www.mtnittanywinery.com/
Decoupage & Succulent-Adorned Pumpkins workshop
What: Learn to create masterpieces out of pumpkins of all sizes.
When: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Tait Farm Foods, 179 Tait Road, Centre Hall
Info: https://www.taitfarmfoods.com/
Bedford’s Fall Foliage Festival
What: More than 400 artists and craftsmen will line the streets of downtown Bedford over two weekends.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 1-2 and 8-9
Where: downtown Bedford
Info: https://www.bedfordfallfoliagefestival.com/
OktoberFest at Tussey Mountain
What: A piece of Munich arrives in Boalsburg, with festive food, beer and music.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Tussey Mountain, 301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg
Info: http://www.tusseymountain.com/oktoberfest
Dutch Fall Festival
What: Celebrate the heritage of Pennsylvania Dutch culture with traditional foods, local entertainment, educational and historical demonstrations and more.
When: Oct. 5-6
Where: Aaronsburg Civic Club, 315 W. Aaron Square, Aaronsburg
Info: http://www.aaronsburgcc.org/dutch-fall-fest.html
Fall Fest
What: Wasson Farm will host two weekends of fun-packed events where visitors can also take a hayride to the pumpkin patch.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 12-13
Where: Wasson Farm, 2545 Shingletown Road, State College
Info: https://www.facebook.com/Wasson-Farm-Market-168532409895357/
Apple Cider Demonstration Day
What: Before taking a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch, check out cider pressing demonstrations or try samples.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda
Info: https://www.wayfruitfarm.com/
The Arboretum at Penn State’s Pumpkin Festival
What: Check out pumpkin carvings by local artists, students and community members displayed at The Arboretum at Penn State. On Oct. 12, the festival also includes family activities, live music and magician Ben Salinas. To enter the jack-o’-lantern contest, attend the pumpkin giveaway at the Arboretum from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6. Completed gourds must be received Oct. 11.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11 and 3-9 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park
Info: https://arboretum.psu.edu/visit/special-events/
Apple Festival
What: Take a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch to pick your own pumpkin, and also check out a craft show, apple sling shot and more.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 19
Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda
Info: https://www.wayfruitfarm.com/
Downtown Fall Fest
What: State College’s 20th annual festival features free pumpkins for kids, games, activities, food vendors and more.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: downtown State College
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/756965944773585/
Punkin Chunkin Fall Fest
What: Pumpkins. Catapults. Sayers Lake. This annual event, a fundraiser for the Howard Fire Company, brings those things together for a fall festival like none other. Food and craft vendors will also be on hand.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Bald Eagle State Park, 149 Main Park Road, Howard
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/733324117064465/
Fall Foliage and Halloween rides
What: Train rides that offer scenic views.
When: Oct. 25-27
Where: depart from Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce, 320 W. High St., Bellefonte
Info: www.bellefontetrain.org/ticket-window/fall-foliage
Enchanted Halloween Trail and Festival
What: This community festival includes pumpkin carvings, music, games and the family-friendly Halloween Trail. Tickets for the Halloween Trail can be purchased by calling Shaver’s Creek at 863-2000 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
When: Oct. 26-27
Where: Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, 3400 Discovery Road, Petersburg
Info: https://www.shaverscreek.org/
Pumpkin Festival
What: If you haven’t picked your pumpkin yet, here’s your chance. This festival is also set to include a make-your-own caramel apple bar, apple pie baking contest and more.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda
Info: https://www.wayfruitfarm.com/
Talleyrand Fall Fest
What: Hosted by Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary, the festival will feature a parade and activities for kids and adults.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte
