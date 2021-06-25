From the park to the pond: Exploring Port Matilda’s Graysdale Park with guided hikes

Centred Outdoors will be hosting free guided hikes at Graysdale Park in Port Matilda, at various times on Sunday, Wednesday, and July 2. The two-mile hike will begin at the park that leads to a forested trail through State Game Lands 176 to Ten Acre Pond.

While Graysdale Park is just a short drive from downtown State College, many have yet to explore its scenic 14-acres complete with picnic tables, playground, and pollinator-friendly plants. Those who meander along the .6 mile walking path that loops around the park’s spacious open fields will pass by areas of pollinator-friendly plants as well as a pavilion, playground and picnic tables.

From the paved path at the park, a Centred Outdoors guide will lead explorers along Meeks Lane and a forested trail into State Game Lands 176, an area commonly referred to as the Scotia Barrens. The Scotia Barrens were once home to a large iron ore mining operation led by Andrew Carnegie between 1881 and 1899. During this time, the iron mining operations consumed vast amounts of resources and left behind fields of spoils. This activity forever changed the landscape by creating small hills and rolling landscape in addition to vernal pools and biodiversity hot spots.

After visiting Ten Acre Pond and observing remnants of Carnegie’s mining operations, participants will complete the two-mile loop with a return to Graysdale Park. Participants can expect to spend approximately two hours on the trail while learning about local history and the plants, animals, and insects that promote biodiversity throughout the area.

Additionally, participants can learn basic skills for reading maps this week. Arrive approximately 20 minutes before a guided hike to meet with a local expert who will answer questions about map reading and demonstrate how to interpret topographic lines, map symbols, and follow a basic trail map.

Guided hikes will be offered at Graysdale park on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and July 2 at 6 p.m. Registration is not required. More details about this week’s Centred Outdoors event, including driving directions and safety tips, can be found by visiting Centred Outdoors’ website at www.centredoutdoors.org. All Centred Outdoors events are free, open to everyone, and suitable or able to be modified for all ages and fitness levels.