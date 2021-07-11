Piña coladas, beaches and more: Top 5 must-dos for a trip to Puerto Rico

The Icacos beach in Puerto Rico is a prime destination for snorkeling. Photo provided

Have you heard a Boricua speaking? Every time they open their mouths, whether in English or Spanish, I hear an explosion of musical notes that distracts me because I am not sure whether to reply to it or dance to it. I love accents in all languages because accents tell me so much about the speaker’s culture.

My first thought upon arrival in San Juan last month was that we Latinos have this ill-suited prestige of being lazy, and even sometimes we are treated as second-class citizens in America. Yet, we are hardworking people; proof of that is to see Puerto Rico renovated after Hurricane Maria.

The COVID-19 cases plunged thankfully because the authorities put a plan in place requiring visitors to test negative upon arrival. Also, there are clinics testing residents and tourists throughout the island, and a daily check-in software tracking visitors down until they report if any symptoms have arisen.

Boricuas are welcoming, kind, and vibrant, and the island is just the reflex of their resilience. Below are my top five to-do activities in Puerto Rico, especially for those who are more comfortable visiting within the United States.

Learn to dance salsa

We booked a dancing salsa lesson with Juan. Sure, anyone’s name is Juan in Puerto Rico. However, not everyone teaches and dances salsa like this man. This was our family activity and I was hopeless for good results. To my surprise and the surprise of my husband and kids, we ended up learning the basic salsa steps to the rhythm of the music. We found Juan through several popular travel sites in which users reviewed his talents as a teacher. I then added him on Instagram under @learnsalsain and booked our tickets. No shame. We had a blast.

A Piña Colada where it was born

In 1954, Ramon “Monchito” Marrero was a bartender at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan, and he was asked to prepare a drink that would reflect the flavors of the Island. It became such a hit that today the piña colada is a cocktail known around the world. I went to Puerto Rico for an original piña colada. But if you are not vaccinated, you may not want to take a chance. So, here I leave you the recipe:

2 oz of white rum

1 oz coconut cream

1 oz heavy cream

6 oz fresh pineapple juice

1/2 cup of crushed ice

Maraschino cherry and pineapple wedge for garnish

Visit Old San Juan at least once!

The Old San Juan is the second oldest town in America. It is a remarkable city that hosts many of the Puerto Rican historical landmarks. Among those to visit are the Castle of San Felipe del Morro and the Castle of San Cristobal. Colonial-style houses are used as restaurants and present all kinds of cuisines featuring the authentic mofongo and international dishes of all kinds. If you are not a reservation maker, then you will make a big line.

Beach for tanning or for snorkeling

I recommend three beaches, all for different purposes. Luquillo is the popular beach in Puerto Rico and it is filled up with convenience stores selling fried traditional Puerto Rican treats. It was packed with people and parking is not easily found.

Icacos is a light-blue cay off the coast of Fajardo, and the best way to get there is by car and then ferry. We went on an excursion because we wanted to snorkel and go beachcombing. Beachcombing is an activity I have enjoyed since my youngest son was 2 years old.

Culebra Island is named for the shape of the island. Its eccentric turquoise water and white coral sand is as stunning as its wildlife. It was an idyllic place to spend the day swimming and getting tanned.

El Yunque National Forest

Whether you enjoy bird watching, cool river splashes, or tricky hikes, this rainforest is a unique attraction in America and worthwhile visiting. The waterfalls are bright and scenic, the rocky paths are unfathomable, and many easy jumps into the river are sought by youth and some old-reckless adventurers. My favorite part of this day was sliding down a natural rock-made slide, although I would not do it more than once.

And here are two important requirements to travel to Puerto Rico:

1. If vaccinated, the vaccine card is valid only if two weeks passed since the second vaccine. Otherwise, travelers need a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the flight.

2. Every traveler must complete a declaration, which you can find at 1link.travelsafe.pr.gov.