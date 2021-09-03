Summer isn’t over yet — get out and enjoy Centre County’s natural spaces while you can

Centred Outdoors wil hold events at Tom Tudek Memorial Park on Sunday. Photo provided

Summer isn’t over just yet! Now is a great time to get outdoors, and opportunities to enjoy nature — hiking, camping, biking, or just relaxing over a picnic lunch — are abundant in the Centre Region.

Research has shown that our environment can increase or reduce our stress, which in turn affects our bodies. Being in nature can reduce anger, fear and stress. Exposure to nature not only makes you feel better emotionally, it also contributes to your physical well-being, reducing blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and the production of stress hormones.

Time spent in nature can also connect us to each other and the larger world. In studies that measure brain activity, when participants viewed nature scenes, the parts of the brain associated with empathy and love lit up. But when they viewed urban scenes, the parts of the brain associated with fear and anxiety were activated. It seems that nature inspires feelings that connect us to each other and our environment.

And the good news is that you don’t have to travel miles and miles to a remote destination to reap the benefits of being in nature. Here in Centre County, there are plenty of natural spaces nearby, and even a brief outing can be beneficial. Experimental findings show how impressive nature’s healing powers can be, suggesting that even a few minutes in nature can perk up a tired brain.

Are you ready to get outside? Choose nature adventures that you are likely to enjoy and that are COVID-safe.

Here are a few ideas for nature activities:

Have a scavenger hunt for kids — Instead of looking for pre-hidden objects, kids can look for plants, animals, and objects found in nature, for example, water, a spider web, and bark.

Have a picnic — Having a snack or meal is a great way to take a break while you’re exploring the outdoors. During your picnic, enjoy some bird watching or simply take in all the natural sights and sounds around you.

Go on a camping trip — Take a weekend to camp out in a local park, or even your own backyard!

Go on a nature hike — One of the best ways to enjoy nature is to simply observe what it has to offer. As you’re hiking, observe the plants and animals along the way — from mushrooms to butterflies to wildflowers.

You can try some of these nature activities with your friends and family on Sunday from noon-5 p.m. at Tom Tudek Memorial Park located just off Martin Street in State College. Ambassadors with ClearWater Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors program will be present to offer suggestions and answer questions about the park, which covers 90 acres and includes a wide variety of features, including the Snetsinger Butterfly Garden, a scenic walking loop, a dog park, playground, and areas for tennis, basketball, soccer, Frisbee, baseball/softball, and more.

Beth Shaha, life coach with the Grounded Canary, will also offer a wellness activity, “Nurture Your Self with Nature” from noon-1 p.m. All Centred Outdoors activities are free to attend and open to everyone. Full event details can be found at www.centredoutdoors.org.