Good Life

Summer isn’t over yet — get out and enjoy Centre County’s natural spaces while you can

By Jason Schweichler

Centred Outdoors wil hold events at Tom Tudek Memorial Park on Sunday.
Centred Outdoors wil hold events at Tom Tudek Memorial Park on Sunday. Andrea Murrell Photo provided

Summer isn’t over just yet! Now is a great time to get outdoors, and opportunities to enjoy nature — hiking, camping, biking, or just relaxing over a picnic lunch — are abundant in the Centre Region.

Research has shown that our environment can increase or reduce our stress, which in turn affects our bodies. Being in nature can reduce anger, fear and stress. Exposure to nature not only makes you feel better emotionally, it also contributes to your physical well-being, reducing blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and the production of stress hormones.

Time spent in nature can also connect us to each other and the larger world. In studies that measure brain activity, when participants viewed nature scenes, the parts of the brain associated with empathy and love lit up. But when they viewed urban scenes, the parts of the brain associated with fear and anxiety were activated. It seems that nature inspires feelings that connect us to each other and our environment.

And the good news is that you don’t have to travel miles and miles to a remote destination to reap the benefits of being in nature. Here in Centre County, there are plenty of natural spaces nearby, and even a brief outing can be beneficial. Experimental findings show how impressive nature’s healing powers can be, suggesting that even a few minutes in nature can perk up a tired brain.

Are you ready to get outside? Choose nature adventures that you are likely to enjoy and that are COVID-safe.

Top headlines in your inbox

Get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are a few ideas for nature activities:

You can try some of these nature activities with your friends and family on Sunday from noon-5 p.m. at Tom Tudek Memorial Park located just off Martin Street in State College. Ambassadors with ClearWater Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors program will be present to offer suggestions and answer questions about the park, which covers 90 acres and includes a wide variety of features, including the Snetsinger Butterfly Garden, a scenic walking loop, a dog park, playground, and areas for tennis, basketball, soccer, Frisbee, baseball/softball, and more.

Beth Shaha, life coach with the Grounded Canary, will also offer a wellness activity,Nurture Your Self with Nature” from noon-1 p.m. All Centred Outdoors activities are free to attend and open to everyone. Full event details can be found at www.centredoutdoors.org.

Jason Schweichler, DO, Mount Nittany Physician Group Family Medicine.
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Good Life

Jewish congregations turn to livestreams, outdoor services as COVID-19 concerns once again loom over high holiday celebrations

Home & Garden

Ask Angi: 5 ways to upgrade your home with technology

September 02, 2021 12:25 PM

Home & Garden

Plumber: Don’t wait around if you want to install a round bar sink

September 02, 2021 11:21 AM

Home & Garden

On Gardening: Superbena Imperial Blue verbena quenches your thirst for this treasured color

Good Life

Pets Q&A: Tail-chasing in a cat could be a sign of a health issue

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service