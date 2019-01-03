Fans of this State College food truck will soon be able to visit its permanent location

Year after year, Americans vow to eat healthier as part of their New Year’s resolutions. While you’ll have to rely on your own self-control to keep your hand out of the cookie jar at home this January, there are plenty of options around State College when it comes to eating healthy on the go.

At Café Verve, owner Heather Jones notes there are a lot of health benefits to a whole foods, plant-based diet. She founded Café Verve just a few years ago to better cater to the vegan and vegetarian crowd in State College, but the healthful foods on the menu please a variety of palates, with surprising replacements for your favorite sweet treats or succulent entrees.