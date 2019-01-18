Pleasant Gap restaurant brings a ‘new twist on fresh Mexican food’ to Centre County

Husband and wife team Armando and Sabrina Saldaña are bringing a fresh take on affordable Mexican food to Pleasant Gap. While their new eatery Taco Inc. promises budget-friendly, fast Mexican cuisine, it’s a world away from your national, fast-food taco joint. Taco Inc. specializes in authentic and fresh Mexican cuisine, filling a void the couple saw in the Centre County marketplace.
With a first location in Lock Haven, the Pleasant Gap Taco Inc. had its soft opening in mid-November, “to offer Centre County a new twist on fresh Mexican food,” with natural and fresh ingredients.
Even though the brand is only a few months old, Taco Inc. already offers on-site catering for corporate and personal events, such as birthdays and weddings, for parties of any size, and operates a food truck for mobile catering upon request.
The dine-in menu for the Pleasant Gap location — at 113 E. College Ave., — is limited, but there’s a reason for that.
“While most authentic Mexican restaurants are larger with a more expanded menu, we have chosen a few of our favorites for ours. Our idea is something fresh, something fast,” Sabrina Saldaña said.
The menu includes several burrito options (with your choice of protein — steak, chicken, pastor, ground beef, carnitas, barbacoa or chorizo — and rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato); nachos; a few side dishes; and kids options. The stars of the menu, though, are, of course, the tacos. Diners choose from street tacos, hard and soft tacos, double decker tacos, walking tacos and more. In addition to the protein options available for burritos, fish is also available for the tacos, topped with a tempting mix of cabbage, tomato, lime and a spicy-sweet salsa.
For those with food allergies and sensitivities, Taco Inc. offers gluten-free and vegan options. Entrees are egg-, soy- and nut-free.
The Saldañas said that, so far, the best-sellers on the menu have been the hard and soft shell beef and chicken tacos, the taco salad and the burritos. Their favorites, however, include the street tacos with pastor and barbacoa, topped with fresh cilantro, onion and lime, served on a corn tortilla.
In starting the business, the two note that they’ve received a warm welcome from Centre County residents. As Sabrina and Armando Saldaña strive to keep their brand — set apart by its unique, authentic flavors and singular freshness — consistent, they’re looking forward to further business goals, including adding new Taco Inc. locations and expanding the menu.
Follow Taco Inc. on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacoinctacospg to track the brand’s journey and also for your chance to win some delicious food. Taco Inc. frequently hosts giveaways on its Facebook page, with prizes including gift cards and catering for up to 10 people. The page also frequently announces deals and specials, like $1 tacos on Taco Tuesday.
