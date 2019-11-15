Penn State course teaching ‘mindful appreciation of wine’ is not just for students anymore

The Penn State School of Hospitality Management, celebrating its 83rd year of existence heading into 2020, has had a wine appreciation course for two decades. For the past year, that course has been open to all wine lovers in the community and those curious about viniculture and viticulture.

The Penn State Wine Appreciation course — which started for credit-bearing students over the age of 21 only — was opened to the public in fall 2018 after seeing interest in the community, said Donna Quadri-Felitti, director of the Penn State School of Hospitality Management.

“The course is built around the practice of respecting viticulture and understanding it as a global and historical phenomenon. We wanted to teach the practice of responsible enjoyment of wine,” she said. “Wine has been a part of human experiences and society since society began. Fermented products such as beer and wine have a long history of being part of culture. We wanted to have people truly appreciate its global aspects, and its complexity.”

Since opening to the public, Quadri-Felitti said the class has remained relatively the same. The introductory course includes lectures, tastings and open discussion. Community members not receiving credit for the course are invited to take the quizzes, midterm and final, as well as complete the class homework (such as tasting wine with friends outside the classroom), but are not required to do so. The class is made up of approximately 50-70 students each semester, with 10-20% of those students being community members, ranging from retirees to working professionals to Penn State employees.

Doctoral candidate Anqi Luo pours classes of a 2016 Malbec for students to sample in the Penn State Wine Appreciation class on Thursday. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Many of the community participants are seeking to learn more about their current tastes in wine, as well as to go out of their comfort zones and better understand the world of wine, according to Quadri-Felitti. The mix of adult learners and more traditional students provides benefits for both parties.

“(Your) wine knowledge and your wine palate is led through the social exercise of sharing your perceptions. It’s really important for students who are young and able to legally drink who haven’t drank before in this practiced way and our adult learners to share their experiences,” said Quadri-Felitti, noting that wine is inherently social, but not only within the context of ceremonies and celebrations. Learning about wine is social as well. “I think having the mix of undergraduate students, graduate students and adult learners makes for a richer experience and a deeper appreciation, and more fun while you’re learning.”

Kay Salvino and her husband participated in the wine appreciation course when it first opened to the public.

“It was really cool. It’s a unique (way) to bring the community and students together,” she said.

That first year, Salvino says, there were approximately a dozen community members in the class, though there were many more traditional Penn State students.

Pat Felitti, a sommelier and former New York City fine-dining restaurateur, teaches the Penn State Wine Appreciation class on Thursday. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

“But we all really interacted well together,” she said. “I think having a mix of ages and mix of wine experience was good for everyone. It was fun. We learned a lot about how to go about tasting wine, and what to appreciate (about wine) that we maybe didn’t appreciate before. ... Since that time, my husband and I have actually hosted a wine tasting party for our friends and we used things we learned in the course.”

The Penn State Wine Appreciation course is available in both the spring and fall semesters. Community members can sign up for the upcoming spring course through the first week of spring semester classes, which start Jan. 13. Classes meet on Thursday in the Keller Building and class fees are $399 for university affiliates and $429 for the general public. Interested community members can learn more at https://hhd.psu.edu/wine-appreciation.

“Learning deeply about and practicing the mindful appreciation of wine enhances every meal and every occasion that you choose to drink (wine),” Quadri-Felitti said.