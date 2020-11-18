Need a cooking break this Thanksgiving? Centre County restaurants have you covered

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and area restaurants and caterers are looking to provide families with their feasts, but things are a little different this holiday season.

With smaller gatherings anticipated, orders are up for some providers throughout the county, as small families choose to forgo the work of planning and preparing a large meal, for only two or three diners.

Burkholder’s Market in Spring Mills is offering Thanksgiving meal pick up through Nov. 25. Originally, owner Russ Burkholder planned to accept orders through Nov. 23, but with demand being “extreme,” the deadline was moved up to Wednesday.

“Response so far has been terrific,” Burkholder said. “We are seeing and expecting a big increase in orders over last year.”

Monica Gastiger, of RE Farm Cafe, said that demand for take-home meals overall has been up, and she expects that to only increase as outdoor dining ceases for the season.

“We enjoyed a great summer of outdoor dining and with the change to only indoor seating, we understand that there are many folks who will not be coming in to dine,” Gastiger said. “We want to provide our healthy and expertly prepared dishes to folks as we can. We’ve all learned a lot about pivoting and the restaurant industry is continuing to build the bridge as we cross it.”

RE Farm Cafe is offering take-home sides and desserts for Thanksgiving week.

“We know that family gatherings will be smaller and folks will crave the familiar and comforting tastes of Thanksgiving. You prepare the turkey ... and we will have all the things you love to go along with it. You can’t go wrong with fresh vegetables, our composer’s stuffing, homemade gravy and seasonal desserts,” she said.

At the Overlook Grill, orders for small gatherings have also increased this season, co-owner Kit Henshaw said.

As of early November, Henshaw said, “In the past, large orders come in early, and we have none of these. Otherwise, all orders have been for two people.”

The Overlook Grill is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for two, as well as a larger meal for 12, and variations for orders in increments of two. Customers may also order just turkey, just sides or even a vegan main dish option.

Liz Grove, owner of Pine Grove Hall, is offering a similar option, with a Thanksgiving meal for four, though the restaurant closes for orders on Wednesday. The four-person meal includes free-range turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry relish, a kale and roasted beet salad, fingerling potatoes and brioche rolls, with the option to add a bottle of wine.

While the restaurant industry pivots to address differing needs this year, some businesses, such as catering services, are looking to Thanksgiving as a way to make up revenue during a year of fewer events.

“Catering services, in general, are down 99% because of COVID. Events and large gatherings are not happening and that is our specialty,” said Emily Cummins, from Nittany Catering. Taking orders through Monday, Nittany Catering is offering Thanksgiving meals for pick-up in Bellefonte or for delivery (for a fee). The full Thanksgiving feast for eight to 10 people includes a 12-pound turkey, gravy, bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and cranberry relish, with the option to add on desserts.

“We only offer one size of meal serving eight to 10 people. People requesting dinner for four to six get this meal and know they will have leftovers,” Cummins said.

Regardless of where you find your Thanksgiving meal this season, restaurants, caterers and other providers alike stress the importance of supporting local this year.

“As you can see from the dishes being offered, we are able to gather 90% of the ingredients from our local farmers here in Centre County — even the turkeys,” Grove said. “We love being able to support our local farming community and the idea of going from farm to Pine Grove Hall to the tables of our local families is particularly rewarding this year.”

Gastiger expressed gratitude for the restaurant’s customers.

“Supporting each other through tough times can only make us a stronger community,” she said.