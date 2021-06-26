Over the garden fence: Centre County farmers markets offer opportunities to learn from growers, browse produce

One of the nice things to do is go to a local farmers market and browse the wide variety of local produce and other goodies available from the vendors. Many of these markets follow the flow of produce from early spring produce to the large abundance and variety of summer produce to the fall produce and some even move indoors for winter markets.

Farmers markets can be a great time for socialization with the local growers and to find out about their operations and the growing systems they employ on their farms, whether it is certified organic, conventional or a hybrid system.

Below is a brief rundown of some farmers markets in Centre County to help you find a farmers market near you.

The first one I will mention is the Downtown State College Outdoor Market, which is open Friday from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. from May to November at Locust Lane between College and Beaver avenues. The market has a wide variety of local produce, beef, lamb, pork, chicken, dairy products, wines, flowers, baked goods, sauces, organic soaps, and personal products, and more can be found each week in downtown State College. Like the markets in Europe there is a large array of fresh flowers and pretty plants that can grace the dinner table.

Next comes the North Atherton Farmers Market that is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays from May through November and is located at the Home Depot parking lot off North Atherton Street and has more than 30 vendors with everything from salmon and trout to fresh produce, breads, and even in-season fruit (peaches, cherries, pears, apples, depending on what’s in season) from a farmer in Bloomsburg. There are food trucks that serve grass-fed beef burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, ice cream and other goodies.

We move on to the Boalsburg Farmers Market that is open 2-6 p.m on Tuesdays from the beginning of May to the first week of November and is located outdoors at the PA Military Museum parking lot along Routes 322/45 in Boalsburg. They have about 25 permanent vendors plus a smattering of guest vendors offering a wide variety of goods, from Alaskan-caught salmon to homemade cakes and pies to all the in-demand, in-season produce that you can imagine. They say that this market is the place to wet your whistle, whether you want to purchase locally made kombucha, sample some wines from Seven Mountains Winery, buy something from Good Intent Cider, or purchase a growler from Elk Creek Café’s beer truck. You can purchase but no drinking allowed on-site, though.

Next, we venture out a little further to the Millheim Farmers Market that is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from the beginning of May until the end of October and is located at the American Legion pavilion, 112 Legion Lane. It has about a dozen vendors offering apples and apple products, maple syrup, honey, lamb, wool items, beef, cheese, pork, chicken, flowers, garlic, ginger, sauces, and ketchup, plus tons of fresh veggies.

They mention to check out the Learning Garden for fresh herbs and to see gardening demonstrations. Another interesting item is that once a month vendors collaborate on a special theme or program to keep things interesting.

We move on to the Bellefonte Farmers Market that is open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from early May through mid-November and is located at the Gamble Mill parking lot, 160 Dunlap St. in Bellefonte. The market has an array of locally grown veggies and fruit, farm-fresh eggs, cheese and meat, natural home products and delicious baked goods. When summer moves into autumn, you can find pumpkins, mums and other fall staples here.

An interesting side note is that a friend of mine, Lois Stringer, who I worked with many years ago when she was employed by W.A Burpee Seed Company at their Fordhook Farm and I was enrolled at Delaware Valley College, was a very active vendor at the Bellefonte Farmers Market.

Next, we move across Centre County to the Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market that is open 3-7 p.m. Thursdays from mid-June through September and is in the St. Paul Lutheran Church parking lot on State Route 45. The market has an array of locally grown produce, meat and eggs and this relatively new market offers a wide variety of other goodies including honey, wine and spirits, coffee, sweet and hard cider, artisan breads, soaps and more. Again, you might buy some dinner from the World’s Fare Catering food truck while you browse and chat with the vendors.

As you can see, we have many opportunities in Centre County to purchase fresh, local produce and goodies, so take time and support your local growers and vendors.