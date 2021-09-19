After ‘huge success’ of community garden in downtown State College, here’s what’s next

The Downtown State College community vegetable garden launched this summer in Calder Alley.

Earlier this summer, the Downtown State College Improvement District launched its Calder WalkWay project, designed to bring new life to Calder Way.

The initiative turns the street, from South Pugh to South Fraser streets, into a part-time pedestrian mall with lighting displays, outdoor art and other attractions, every Thursday through Saturday, 6-11 p.m. As part of the project, the DSCID planted a community garden near House of Kashmir and the Pugh Street Garage. It was planted with produce, including lettuce, peppers and herbs, and was free for all community members to enjoy.

“The project was a huge success,” said Lee Anne Jeffries, DSCID executive director. “We went into it knowing that this plot of land with young vegetables was quite vulnerable to the pedestrian traffic late (at) night. We were pleased with how much respect and care the garden was given. We even had some anonymous plant donations in the space throughout the summer.”

The project also received support from the State College Borough, DSCID staff and volunteers and Patchwork Farms.

“We found that the community really enjoyed the space,” Jeffries said. “People would stumble upon it, stop and comment on the surprise and joy it gave them. What we didn’t expect was the reluctance from passersby to harvest any vegetables. They didn’t want to take what they thought wasn’t theirs. We created this for the community to enjoy and we had to coax some of them to help themselves.”

As of earlier this month, DSCID had not added any fall plants to the space, as the current tomato plants were still producing fruit and flowers were continuing to bloom. However, as the fall season progresses, Jeffries said the DSCID will continue to “beautify” the space, possibly adding some chrysanthemums and other fall-inspired foliage.

Based on the project’s success over the last summer, the DSCID intends to continue the project in summer 2022, with “a few small tweaks and changes,” including changes to the chosen vegetables.

“Our tomato plants really took over the small plot of land and we would like to have more room for other plants,” Jeffries said.

At this time, the DSCID will focus only on the Calder Way community garden, with no other plans for other gardens — vegetable or otherwise — in the works, as staff and volunteers are limited. However, Jeffries said the DSCID would “love to see other entities in town adopt these spaces for new plantings and beautification projects,” adding that the DSCID would help “in any way that we could to obtain the appropriate permissions for use of space.”

The overall Calder WalkWay project continues into the fall (though roadway closures will cease over the fall and winter months), with lighting experiences connected to the DSCID’s holiday light show on Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza. There will also be a military appreciation event held on the Calder Walkway, in conjunction with Penn State’s Military Appreciation Week, Nov. 14, 3-5 p.m., with live music, military vehicles and a patriotic light show.