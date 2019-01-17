Recycling reminders for the new year

Since it’s the start of a new year, I thought this would be a good time to go over some general recycling reminders. Many of you may know all of these but some of you may not. I hope this helps you with recycling in 2019!
Do not leave items outside of recycling drop off containers
This has been happening a lot lately. A resident will go to one of our many recycling drop off containers and leave their recyclables sitting outside of the bin without checking to see if there is room inside. This causes others to do the same thing until there is a pile up of items surrounding the container. We really do try our best keep our containers empty so this won’t continue to happen. If you notice a bin is full and items are left outside, give our office a call or send us an email and we will get to it ASAP.
Fluorescent tubes from households can be recycled in April
“Households” is the key word here. We do accept long, fluorescent tubes for recycling at no charge every year during our annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event. This year’s event will be held April 26-27. Additional information about this event can be found on our website, www.centrecountyrecycles.org, or on our Facebook page. We cannot accept fluorescent tubes from businesses at our event, so other alternatives should be explored.
Paper items should be bagged or bundled for curbside collection
We really do try to make recycling easy. Plastic bottles, jugs and jars, metal cans and glass bottles can all be placed in curbside recycling bins with no sorting whatsoever. Paper, however, is a different story. All mixed paper, newspaper, paperboard, office paper, magazines, etc., should be bagged or bundled together and placed in your curbside recycling bin. Bagging/bundling paper prevents litter and blowing and facilitates collection. Corrugated cardboard should be flattened and placed next to or under your recycling bin.
Make sure your curbside recycling bin is out by 7 a.m.
Our crews start each day at 7 a.m. sharp, and if your house is the first house on route, it will be picked up at 7 a.m. I try to get my bin outside the night before collection if I can because I know I am one of the first houses on route on Fridays.
Recycling information is plentiful and available
If you are not sure about which items are recyclable in our program, we are here to help. My job is to help. We have flyers for residents and businesses; just ask. We have a website full of information as well as Facebook and Twitter pages (follow us!). I also send out monthly emails with recycling information. I can add you to the list by sending me an email at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.
As always, thanks for recycling!
