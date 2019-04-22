Celebrate Earth Day and beyond in Centre County with an art exhibit and more

10 handy recycling tips Recycling is the number one activity we can do to protect Planet Earth. These tips will help you become a better participant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Recycling is the number one activity we can do to protect Planet Earth. These tips will help you become a better participant.

Earth Day isn’t the only earth-friendly event to check out in April and May. Below is a description of each event — be sure to take advantage of as many as possible.





Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

The annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event, sponsored by the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority, will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 26 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27. Centre County residents may bring HHW items such as oil-based paints, insecticides, toxic chemicals, cleaners, CFL bulbs, fluorescent tubes, flammables, etc., to the CCRRA, 253 Transfer Road in College Township, for proper recycling and disposal.

Do not bring latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, medications, explosives or alkaline batteries to the event. Contact the CCRRA at ccrra@centrecountyrecycles.org or 238-7005 for questions regarding the collection event.

If you plan to attend the HHW event, why not make the most of your trip and bring along old computers or electronics that need to be recycled. The electronics drop-off site will be open during the event. There is also a recycling container (located outside of Gate 3) for miscellaneous plastics (yogurt containers, plastic food containers, etc.), so bring those along as well. We are again partnering with Weis Markets to collect new or gently used children’s books to help fill our local Little Free Libraries. Bring a book to our event and receive a reusable tote.

Millbrook Marsh

Come to Millbrook Marsh from 2-5 p.m. April 28 to enjoy an afternoon of educational fun! Learn about the earth and how to protect it. Visit displays from local environmental organizations, enjoy kids’ activities and crafts, food, games and more. Earth Day Birthday is great fun for the whole family.

Recycled Art Show

Stop by the Art Alliance’s Downtown Gallery during the month of May to peruse pieces from the Recycled Art Show. The opening reception will be held 5-8 p.m. May 3 in the Downtown Gallery located at 123 S. Fraser St. in downtown State College. Local recycled pieces will be on display and art lovers can view the exhibit and vote for their favorites.

The show runs through May 26.

Special Event Recycling

Are you involved with planning and organizing a spring event? Would you like to offer recycling bins for your attendees? If so, we can help! CCRRA can lend recycling bins for local special events. We have recycling bins to collect plastic bottles, jugs and jars as well as recycling bins to collect aluminum cans. Just give our office a call at 814-238-7005 and we can work out the details.

Recycling Updates

As always, thank you for recycling!