4,000 boxes, a year of preparation: What to know about the AAUW Used Book Sale

American Association of University Women (AAUW) State College members are about to transport a precious cargo of more than 4,000 boxes of used books donated from and for our community to the Penn State Snider Ag Arena for the 58th Annual Used Book Sale, May 11-14.

It’s taken nearly a year to prepare the shipment. The job began last June when we reopened our doors for donations at our book workshop, located at 176 Technology Drive in Boalsburg. Ever since, community members have been arriving laden with books they no longer needed, delivering them into the hands of waiting volunteers during workshop hours, or depositing them in the outdoor donation bins 24/7. From there, volunteers culled, recycled, sorted, and priced over 250,000 books for the sale.

Recycling Matters!

While most of the books donated are taken to the sale, many that we receive are unsaleable. We cannot sell dirty, torn, underlined, or mildewed books. We also must discard textbooks older than five years, as there is no market for them. Learn more at www.aaustatecollege.org/booksale/donations.html.

You can do us a great service by examining your books before donating them to us. Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority accepts paperback books and hardbacks with the covers removed. Just bag them and place them in your recycling bin.

The books that we recycle go to CCRRA, and from there the material is recycled into new paper. CCRRA is a wonderful community partner and we salute them for their hard work. AAUW State College looks forward to joining the newly formed CCRRA Green Business Partnership later this year.

Volunteers Keep Us Going

AAUW State College has a dedicated crew of book workshop volunteers. However, more are needed to help in the recycling area. We need people to lift boxes weighing up to 35 pounds, wheel filled recycling bins to the curb, and remove covers from discarded hardback books. It’s like a free gym membership and the hours are flexible. Our workshop re-opens in mid-June, with 3-5 hour shifts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Contact suziekerlin@gmail.com or leave a message at 466-6041 if you’d like to help!

Books for 2020 Sale

If you have books for next year’s sale, we will start accepting donations on Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at our Summer Book Donation kick-off.

Join us at our AAUW State College Used Book Sale May 11-14 at the Penn State Snider Ag Arena, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Book sale proceeds help us advance equity for women and girls through local grants and scholarships. The book sale comes from the community and is for the community. Working together, we impact lives. Learn more at www.aauwstatecollege.org.