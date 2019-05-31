Future anglers invited to Family Fishing Picnic at Tussey Mountain pond

Rainbow trout are stocked for opening day The Pennsylvania Boat and Fish Commision stocked the Bald Eagle Creek with rainbow trout on April 11, 2019 in preparation for the first day of the season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Pennsylvania Boat and Fish Commision stocked the Bald Eagle Creek with rainbow trout on April 11, 2019 in preparation for the first day of the season.

Future anglers are invited to a day of free family fun Sunday at the Family Fishing Picnic hosted by the Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited. The event will take place at Tussey Mountain pond and will feature a wide range of activities for all ages.

In addition to fishing, guests will have the opportunity to learn knot tying and fly casting, canoe, kayak and more. All equipment will be provided and Trout Unlimited will also be providing food and drinks for attendees at no additional cost.

At 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., Clearwater Conservancy will lead hikes on the Galbraith Gap trails as part of the organization’s Centred Outdoors program. The guided walk will focus on the area’s native plant species and impressive geological features. Galbraith Gap is a popular destination for both hikers and bikers and features a unique looped trail system. Adventurers visiting the trails can choose loops less than 1 mile in length or string loops together to cover as much as 40 miles. Many of the trails trace the ridgeline of Tussey Mountain and offer prodigious vista views, while others meander along beautiful mountain streams. Bear Meadows Natural Area is also nearby, offering visitors a glimpse of its unique bog habitat.

Planning to attend this week’s adventure? Here’s what you need to know:

What: Family Fishing Picnic and Centred Outdoors hike in Galbraith Gap.

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday. Guided hikes begin at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Where: Tussey Mountain Pond, 341 Bear Meadows Rd, Boalsburg, PA 16827

Parking: Available in Tussey Mountain parking lot

What to bring:

A refillable water bottle for everyone in your party

Sun and bug protection, including a hat, sunscreen, and bug spray

Comfortable shoes, especially if you plan to participate in the guided hike

What’s provided:

Picnic food (hot dogs, etc.) and drinks (please bring your own refillable water bottle)

Fishing equipment, bait, and instruction (fishing license not required)

Portable restrooms

Difficulty of hike: This is an easy hike with very little elevation change. 0.75 miles long, approx. 1.5 hour to complete.

Additional Information:

Pets are not permitted at this Centred Outdoors event

Visit www.centredoutdoors.org for complete event details

Next week’s adventure: Rhoneymeade Arboretum Sculpture Garden June 9 from 2-6 p.m. & June 12 from 5-8 p.m.

Centred Outdoors will continue hosting free, guided adventures every Sunday from 2-5 pm and every Wednesday from 5-8 pm, beginning June 9 through Aug. 6. The finalized schedule can be seen at www.centredoutdoors.org, where users can login to create their own profile, RSVP, and receive weekly emails about each event. While online registration is not required, it is the best way to receive event updates. Look to the Centre Daily Times every week for complete details about the upcoming Centred Outdoors destination.