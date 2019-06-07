Explore art, nature, new hiking trail at Rhoneymeade in Centre Hall

How to stay safe when you’re running or hiking a trail Law enforcement and other experts suggest these tips on how to stay safe when you're running or hiking a trail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement and other experts suggest these tips on how to stay safe when you're running or hiking a trail.

Join Centred Outdoors on Sunday and Wednesday to explore the beautiful grounds of Rhoneymeade Sculpture Garden & Arboretum, the historic homestead of Grange Fair founder Leonard Rhone.





Situated on 150 acres of land between Nittany and Tussey mountains, Rhoneymeade is home to expansive gardens, beautiful sculptures, a working farm and sprawling woodlands. The land was first settled in 1794 by Michael Rhone and has been continuously farmed for over 200 years. In 1853, Rhone completed construction of the brick farmhouse that visitors see today. In 1984, the property was purchased by retired Penn State professor Richard Morgan and added to the National Register of Historic Places. Morgan immediately began work on the property’s arboretum and signed a conservation easement with ClearWater Conservancy to protect the open space resources of the land. This was the first easement in ClearWater Conservancy’s portfolio–which has grown to include 20 conserved properties. Although Morgan passed away in 2015, his mission to share this oasis of beauty, both natural and man-made, lives on.

Centred Outdoors visitors will have the opportunity to participate in two unique outings at Rhoneymeade. On Sunday, an invigorating 2-mile hike, led by a Rhoneymeade expert, around the 150-acre working farm that includes a new public hiking trail through the wooded Labyrinth Loop. On Wednesday, enjoy a walking tour (also led by a Rhoneymeade expert) of the six acre gardens surrounding the house. The tour will feature the property’s outdoor sculptures, ancient specimen trees, and fantastic views. Like all Centred Outdoors destinations, please leave the wildlife and plants undisturbed by leaving no more than footsteps behind you and taking home only pictures and fond memories of your trip.

Planning to attend this week’s adventure? Here’s what you need to know:

What: Centred Outdoors: Rhoneymeade Arboretum & Sculpture Garden

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, with guided hikes at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with guided walks at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rhoneymeade Arboretum & Sculpture Garden, 177 Rimmey Road, Centre Hall

Parking: Ample parking is available on site.

What to bring:

A refillable water bottle

Sun protection including a hat and sunscreen

Comfortable walking shoes

Long pants and high socks may be preferred for additional protection from insects and ticks

A light snack or picnic, especially if you plan to come early or stay after the hike

Child carrier/backpack is recommended for very young children

Binoculars for bird and wildlife watchers

Difficulty of hike: Sunday’s hike is of moderate difficulty and approximately 2 miles long. Wednesday’s outing is an easy walk of less than 1 mile.

Additional Information:

Pets must be kept on a leash and owners must clean up after their pets.

Visit www.centredoutdoors.org for complete event details and safety tips

Next week’s adventure: Greenwood Furnace State Park, June 16 from 2-5 p.m. and June 19 from 5-8 p.m.

Hosted by ClearWater Conservancy, Centred Outdoors will continue hosting free, guided adventures every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and every Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. through Aug. 6. The finalized schedule can be seen at www.centredoutdoors.org, where users can login to create their own profile, RSVP, and receive weekly emails about each event. While online registration is not required, it is the best way to receive event updates. Look to the Good Life every week for complete details about the upcoming Centred Outdoors destination.



