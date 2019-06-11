Outreach programs, events in State College aim to help grieving community members

Grief can take its toll on you. Here’s when to seek help. The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here.

“Assurance that I always have someone to talk to.” “Comforted.” “A great deal of support.” “A safe place to share.” “Peaceful.” “Wrapped in a security blanket.” These are some of the comments and reflections participants shared at the end of a recent Monday’s Moments Complimentary Luncheon. At these gatherings we come together as individuals who have lost a loved one. We share by invitation, not demand. We eat lunch together, we talk about that month’s grief journey theme, and we support one another. We leave knowing we’re not alone.

Monday’s Moments Complimentary Luncheons are just one of the varieties of offerings we provide as part of our Helping Grieving Hearts Heal program. F. Glenn Fleming, supervisor and funeral director from Koch Funeral Home, believes very strongly that the work of a funeral home is not about endings, but is instead about beginnings — helping people begin their lives without their loved one in a healthy and healing way. As a result, we offer Have the Talk of a Lifetime, Grief Companioning, Memorable Ceremony Creation, Remembrance Service Facilitation, Legacy Reception Coordination and Community Outreach.

We hope you consider attending one of our upcoming outreach programs:

Death Café, Monday, June 17 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Webster’s Bookstore Café, 133 E. Beaver Ave., State College, with complimentary desserts provided by Webster’s. Please join us at our third Monday of the month Death Café where we’ll drink coffee and tea, eat cake and discuss death. Our goal is to increase awareness to help us all make the most of our lives. Together we’ll have a group-directed discussion with no agenda, objectives or themes. This is a discussion group not a grief support or counseling session.

Monday’s Moments Complimentary Luncheon — “Life Goes On, How Do You?” Monday, July 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1730 University Drive, State College. When you lose a loved one, you know you’ve changed but the rest of the world doesn’t always know that. And when the initial support starts to wane with others going back to their lives, how do you reconcile with your new life? At this gathering, we’ll discuss how to care for yourself as you move through the grief. Email Jackie@JackieHook.com, call 404-0546 or visit our Facebook page to RSVP by Wednesday, July 3. Space is limited.

For more information about these programs, please visit the Koch Funeral Home website. You can learn more about the Helping Grieving Hearts Heal programs under the services tab and about the cmmunity outreach programs under the bereavement gatherings and events section under the local resources tab. All of these events are open to the public and space is limited.